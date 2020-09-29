Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30

PHUKET: Foreigners who had already paid B1,900 and been approved an extension to stay of 30 days from Sept 27 under the previous ‘visa amnesty’ will be allowed to stay in Thailand until Nov 30 at no extra cost.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 September 2020, 01:30PM

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee announced the news at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok today (Sept 29).

“Right now in Thailand there are two groups of foreigners: People who already applied for extensions before Sept 26, and those who did not,” Maj Gen Pornchai said.

“Today Cabinet will approve the second group of people to stay until Oct 31,” he explained.

“But for the first group, the Immigration Bureau will extend their stay until Nov 30,” Maj Gen Pornchai said.

“However, these foreigners [already approved an extension of 30 days’ stay from Sept 27] must present themselves at their nearest Immigration Office to have the correct stamp entered in their passports,” he added.

After that, foreigners can apply to extend their stay for 60 days at a time,” Maj Gen Pornchai noted.

“Not many documents will be needed [for the 60-day extensions]. Letters from embassies may not be needed,” he said.

The news follows the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok announcing yesterday (Sept 28) that the government had extended the visa amnesty for foreigners stranded in Thailand to Oct 31.