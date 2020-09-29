Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30

Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30

PHUKET: Foreigners who had already paid B1,900 and been approved an extension to stay of 30 days from Sept 27 under the previous ‘visa amnesty’ will be allowed to stay in Thailand until Nov 30 at no extra cost.

immigrationtourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 September 2020, 01:30PM

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee announced the news at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok today (Sept 29). 

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee announced the news at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok today (Sept 29). 

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee announced the news at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok today (Sept 29).

“Right now in Thailand there are two groups of foreigners: People who already applied for extensions before Sept 26, and those who did not,” Maj Gen Pornchai said.

“Today Cabinet will approve the second group of people to stay until Oct 31,” he explained.

“But for the first group, the Immigration Bureau will extend their stay until Nov 30,” Maj Gen Pornchai said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“However, these foreigners [already approved an extension of 30 days’ stay from Sept 27] must present themselves at their nearest Immigration Office to have the correct stamp entered in their passports,” he added.

After that, foreigners can apply to extend their stay for 60 days at a time,” Maj Gen Pornchai noted.

“Not many documents will be needed [for the 60-day extensions]. Letters from embassies may not be needed,” he said.

The news follows the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok announcing yesterday (Sept 28)  that the government had extended the visa amnesty for foreigners stranded in Thailand to Oct 31.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 29 September 2020 - 15:45:07 

But 'we' not make is easy and logic.  Now we create 2 different groups of foreigners, because confusing bureaucratic ruling is our specialism.  :-)

Svcoquette | 29 September 2020 - 14:38:17 

Thank you finally someone thinking properly. "Better late than never" my mother used to say.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration clarifies? Mother of Patong baby arrested! || September 29
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China
Teams set up to monitor Myanmar migrants
Major water supply outages to affect Kathu, Srisoonthorn
63-year-old skates her way to cancer recovery
Rebound and reflection in Wuhan as virus claims million lives
Former election candidate gets 50 years for drug smuggling
All Sarasas schools face investigation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa amnesty extended!? Island resort sues over bad review! School assault? || September 28
Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31
CCSA approves Special Tourist Visa ‘in principle’
Overstay fines to start Tuesday, says Phuket Immigration
More flights for Vegetarian Festival, says Phuket TAT
Onlookers to child beating face action
Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

 

Phuket community
Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30

But 'we' not make is easy and logic. Now we create 2 different groups of foreigners, becaus...(Read More)

Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30

Thank you finally someone thinking properly. "Better late than never" my mother used to sa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

Seen the list of Thai representatives and relevant ( uniformed as well) agencies present at meeting...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

... Sometimes at Immigration when my number is 'next', agents come in with a lot of passport...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@ Pascale. The 'fast Immigration check inn lane' at Thai Airports was a faceless multi milli...(Read More)

Overstay fines to start Tuesday, says Phuket Immigration

@JohnC, As Lt Col Udom said: ... "This is Thailand" ......(Read More)

Former election candidate gets 50 years for drug smuggling

Sentence: Life --> 50 years--> some money/5 years,--> some money/2 years, --> some mone...(Read More)

Overstay fines to start Tuesday, says Phuket Immigration

I'm assuming the new amnesty to 31st Oct negates this? You never know in this country....(Read More)

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

@Galong. Kudos my friend. Well played!!...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

You are right Svcoquette ! It sounds not right. Getting a retirement visa without proof of 800.000 b...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 