BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

PHUKET: After weeks of foreigners scrambling to have their permits to stay extended by Immigration before the ‘visa amnesty’ deadline expired on Saturday (Sept 26), The Phuket News today was informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that the visa amnesty has now been extended through to Oct 31.


By The Phuket News

Monday 28 September 2020, 04:55PM

An officer processes another application to extend a permit to stay at Phuket Immigration last week, when Phuket officers were processing some 190 applications a day. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

An officer processes another application to extend a permit to stay at Phuket Immigration last week, when Phuket officers were processing some 190 applications a day. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The news was delivered in a message sent directly to The Phuket News in Thai saying: “As COVID-19 is still causing harm and there are many infections around the world, more than 30 million cases, some foreigners have to stay in Thailand, and cannot travel out of the Kingdom of Thailand to go back to their home countries – and they cannot follow Section 35 and Section 37 (5) of the Immiragtion Act 2522 and other related laws [legally extending their permits to stay] before Sept 26 this year… 

“So it has been agreed to announce that the Interior Ministry is to use Section 17 of the Immigration Act 2522 to extend the time [for foreigners to] follow Section 35 and 37(5) by allowing them to stay as a special case from Sept 27 to Oct 31. Foreigners who are not able to travel out [of Thailand] and intended to stay after Oct 31 can go to ask for an extension at immirgation for their permits to stay to expire Oct 31.”

Bernhard Stoever, a German long-stay tourist staying in Phuket who published an open letter to the Royal Thai Government on behalf of all tourists still stuck in Thailand, also received a message directly from the Prime Minister’s Office, saying: “Hi, Good news, the government just announced today that foreigners holding tourist visa who wishes to stay can do so until October 31. For those who would like to stay longer than October they can file for visa extension with immigration and do so before Oct. 31 So, good luck.”

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Udom Thongchin this afternoon told The Phuket News that he was aware that the Immigration Bureau had requested that the ‘visa amnesty’ be extended through to Oct 31.

However, he added that he had yet to hear confirmation that the extension had been approved.

“We are waiting to hear that the Prime Minister has approved the extension. That was supposed to happen by 4:30pm today,” he said.

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

Lt Col Udom admitted that he had yet to be informed exactly what happens with all the extensions already approved.

“Foreigners who have applied for an extension but have yet to have the full extension stamped in their passport will be stamped to stay until Oct 31,” he said.

As for foreigners who already had stamps in their passport for 30 days from Sept 27, as per the previous amnesty, Lt Col Udom said he had yet to be informed what to do with such cases.

However he added, “They, too, of course will be allowed to stay until Oct 31,” he said.

Asked how he felt about his officers being overworked for weeks making sure foreigners’ applications to extend their permits to stay were being accepted before the Sept 26 deadline expired, to only now have all their hard work rendered pointless by a single decision in Bangkok, Lt Col Udom said, “What else can I do? This is Thailand.”

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa amnesty extended!? Island resort sues over bad review! School assault? || September 28
CCSA approves Special Tourist Visa ‘in principle’
Overstay fines to start Tuesday, says Phuket Immigration
More flights for Vegetarian Festival, says Phuket TAT
Onlookers to child beating face action
Global coronavirus death toll passes one million
Motorcycle rider found dead in a roadside ditch in Pa Khlok
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country
Phuket drug raid nets 7.6kg of ya ice, 12k pills of ya bah
Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke
Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review
Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash
Female prisoner escapes from Phuket hospital
Financial Thaimes: Warren Buffett’s top three investment tips

 

Phuket community
Overstay fines to start Tuesday, says Phuket Immigration

“If they do not come here today, they will be fined,” he said. Even if the foreigners present...(Read More)

More flights for Vegetarian Festival, says Phuket TAT

" Of those, an estimated 2.8% had already shut their doors permanently. " Where did he get...(Read More)

Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

@ CaptainJack, figure wise I agree 100% with you. However, it is coz of the strict government ruling...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

@Tbird, fun to read your story. Yes, Phuket remains a island in 'honest Thailand'. It is a ...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

JohnC, you should know the full story behind before you blame the resort....(Read More)

Onlookers to child beating face action

What is it that a self respecting reforming Thai Government in 6 years time not banned this teachers...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Foreigners have to understand that the final day of your last extension in your passport is the star...(Read More)

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

Did salvage went well? By Thai or foreign firm? Wow, 8 weeks(!) to start to do this. Sure the 3 lorr...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Timothy...no you dont...an Agent will fix all this for a fee....but hey, if you like to run to IO ev...(Read More)

Onlookers to child beating face action

Wow, great school were your pay 100,000 thb per semester for your 3 year old kid to get beaten by a ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket

 