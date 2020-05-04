Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours

BANGKOK: Dr Niphon Chinanonwet, Director of the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board at the Ministry of Public Health, has warned all vendors not to sell alcohol outside of the regulated hours.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthalcohol

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 4 May 2020, 04:20PM

Dr Niphon warned that vendors caught selling alcohol outside the mandated hours would be fined. Photo: NNT

The warning follows large numbers of people, both the general public and small business owners, flocking to buy alcohol at large wholesale outlets after the restriction on the sale of take-out liquor was eased yesterday (May 3), reports state news agency NNT. Yesterday, boxes of beer at the Makro cash-and-carry store in the Srinakarin area of Samut Prakan were rushed to checkout counters within the first five minutes of sales resuming. Although the government has allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages, the licensed hours remain the same, namely from 11am-2pm and 5pm-10pm, Dr Niphon explained. Normally, alcoholic beverages can be sold until midnight but, due to the curfew, the hours have been altered to 10pm, he said. Violators will be subjected to a fine of B10,000 for selling alcohol outside the regulated hours, Dr Niphon warned. Those who post pictures of alcoholic beverages on online media, in a manner intended to advertise them for sale, is punishable by a fine of B500,000 and one-year imprisonment, he added.