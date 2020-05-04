THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours

BANGKOK: Dr Niphon Chinanonwet, Director of the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board at the Ministry of Public Health, has warned all vendors not to sell alcohol outside of the regulated hours.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthalcohol
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 4 May 2020, 04:20PM

Dr Niphon warned that vendors caught selling alcohol outside the mandated hours would be fined. Photo: NNT

Dr Niphon warned that vendors caught selling alcohol outside the mandated hours would be fined. Photo: NNT

The warning follows large numbers of people, both the general public and small business owners, flocking to buy alcohol at large wholesale outlets after the restriction on the sale of take-out liquor was eased yesterday (May 3), reports state news agency NNT.

Yesterday, boxes of beer at the Makro cash-and-carry store in the Srinakarin area of Samut Prakan were rushed to checkout counters within the first five minutes of sales resuming.

Although the government has allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages, the licensed hours remain the same, namely from 11am-2pm and 5pm-10pm, Dr Niphon explained.

Seara Sports

Normally, alcoholic beverages can be sold until midnight but, due to the curfew, the hours have been altered to 10pm, he said.

Violators will be subjected to a fine of B10,000 for selling alcohol outside the regulated hours, Dr Niphon warned.

Those who post pictures of alcoholic beverages on online media, in a manner intended to advertise them for sale, is punishable by a fine of B500,000 and one-year imprisonment, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans
Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master
National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220
Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again
12 more Phuket curfew breakers arrested, bringing island total to 1,000
Phuket police bomb suspect run gives family of five on motorbike a lift to Yala
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’
Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants
TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen
Bang Tao protest wins ‘local’ officers at lockdown checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Quote - "Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai explained yesterday that any people ...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

But ol' cha cha has sad no-one must travel between provinces, oh well, this is Thailand....(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

HubertK, Dim your lights ! Hermann1 is Hermann1 and Kurt is Kurt. Get That ?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

The point is that travellers are being left out in the cold having to make uninformed decisions in a...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

beach is not crow as supermarket. they do not open beach because they hate foriener who stayed?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

["Everyone who has registered must leave on time,” Gen Rungrote said. "] ROFL. In 25 yea...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

Why was there no mention of beaches? It is ridiculous that people can't be allowed to partake in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Let’s all go walking on the beach tomorrow am ‘en mass’....(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 