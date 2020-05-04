Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans

Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans

THAILAND: Liquor sections at supermarkets and convenience stores yesterday (May 3) were thronging with customers eager to buy alcoholic beverages after sales resumed for the first time in almost a month.

alcoholCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 May 2020, 02:18PM

Shoppers pack the wine and liquor section of a supermarket in Bang Phli district of Sumut Prakan yesterday (May 3). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Shoppers pack the wine and liquor section of a supermarket in Bang Phli district of Sumut Prakan yesterday (May 3). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Shops across the country saw people buying beer, wine and whiskey in bulk, as a precaution against further prohibition, as the clock struck 11am, the earliest time alcohol can legally be sold.

However, alcohol sales in many provinces are still prohibited.

Alcohol sales in Nakhon Phanom and Rayong are still banned until May 15. In Chanthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Phitsanulok, Sa Kaeo and Songkhla, sales will only be allowed at the end of the month.

In Buri Ram and Lampang, the ban will remain in place indefinitely, until the governor deems it safe to allow sales to resume.

Yesterday, boxes of beer at the Makro cash-and-carry store in the Srinakarin area of Samut Prakan were rushed to checkout counters within the first five minutes of sales resuming.

Liquor sections in other stores saw customers forming long queues to quench their thirst for booze.

“We have had to get more beer and whiskey as we are running out of stock,” said Pratheep Wicchaphin, the owner of Hok Kee, a wholesale shop in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

While sales of alcoholic beverages are now permitted, buyers are only allowed to drink at home.

CMI - Thailand

Although patrons cannot drink in restaurants and shops, some places yesterday defied the order issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

In Kalasin, Sahatsakhan district chief Trakul Nunil yesterday ordered four floating restaurants on Lampao dam to close after they were found to have sold alcoholic beverages to customers.

Meanwhile, a video clip of a large crowd of people scrambling to grab boxes of beer at a supermarket on Srinakarin Road went viral yesterday, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

Netizens lambasted those in the clip for failing to observe social distancing guidelines out of desperation for alcohol.

Defence Forces chief Pornpipat Benyasri, who heads the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ security emergency operations centre, said now that alcohol sales have been temporarily allowed to resume, provinces have to maintain even stricter patrols to ensure public compliance.

“Inspections will be carried out in 28 days from now,” he said.

He warned that those found guilty of violating the ban on drinking in public places face up to two years in jail and fines of up to B40,000.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master
National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220
Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again
12 more Phuket curfew breakers arrested, bringing island total to 1,000
Phuket police bomb suspect run gives family of five on motorbike a lift to Yala
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’
Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants
TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen
Bang Tao protest wins ‘local’ officers at lockdown checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Quote - "Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai explained yesterday that any people ...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

But ol' cha cha has sad no-one must travel between provinces, oh well, this is Thailand....(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

HubertK, Dim your lights ! Hermann1 is Hermann1 and Kurt is Kurt. Get That ?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

The point is that travellers are being left out in the cold having to make uninformed decisions in a...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

beach is not crow as supermarket. they do not open beach because they hate foriener who stayed?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

["Everyone who has registered must leave on time,” Gen Rungrote said. "] ROFL. In 25 yea...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

Why was there no mention of beaches? It is ridiculous that people can't be allowed to partake in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Let’s all go walking on the beach tomorrow am ‘en mass’....(Read More)

 

BB and B
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 