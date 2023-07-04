333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

PHUKET: An official report on the ongoing saga of the van driver from Krabi who verbally abused a 35-year-old tourist from Singapore on Sunday (July 2) has confirmed that the initial dispute was over the driver refusing to drop the tourist at his hotel without receiving an extra B100.

tourismtransportviolencepolice
By The Phuket News

2023-07-04 18:18:18

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Screenshot: Phuket Provincial Police

Screenshot: Phuket Provincial Police

Screenshot: Phuket Provincial Police

Screenshot: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

A report posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) last night explained that the issue began when the van driver, Poramet Soraket, 47, had refused to drop off Mr Faris at the Grand Supicha City Hotel on Narisorn Rd.

Poramet said he would make the extra journey ‒ of some 1.6 kilometres, including the required circular route required by the one-way streets in Phuket Town ‒ for an extra B100. 

Mr Faris did not agree, leading to Poramet having Mr Faris exit the van in front of the coffee shop on Ratsada Rd.

Also according to the PR Phuket report, Mr Faris noted in his formal complaint to police that Poramet did not unload Mr Faris’s suitcases “heavily”. He dumped them on the ground.

The PR Phuket report also noted that in his complaint to police Mr Faris explained that Poramet started yelling angrily and picked up what looked like an iron bar. 

With his right hand holding the implement behind his back, Poramet raised his left hand swiftly as if to strike Mr Faris, but he did not make contact with the tourist, who had ducked away. It was then that a person came out from the coffee shop and told Poramet to leave, the report said.

The report by PR Phuket supported the version given by police, that Poramet did not use an iron bar to intimidate Mr Faris. Officers standing in front of Phuket City Police Station instead held up a small engine hose made of rubber as the item in dispute.

Phuket Provincial Police last night also posted their own report of the incident.

Poramet presented himself at Phuket City Police Station yesterday, where he was charged with “frightening a person by use of threat” (enacting intimidation).

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Phuket City Police Chief Pol Col Pratuang Pholmana yesterday confirmed that Poramet was to be presented in court yesterday. However, so far no officials have confirmed what punishment, if any, Poramet has been handed down for his behaviour.

Of note, by police instruction, reporters yesterday were not permitted to take any photographs of Poramet while he was at the police station. 

However, the report posted by Phuket Provincial Police last night showed the tourist’s face unobscured. Police also posted the video of the incident that was posted online, sparking the action by police.

Police in their report confirmed the tourist’s name as Mr Faris Bin Abdlukadir Basharahil, from Singapore ‒ marking the first report to confirm the spelling of the tourist’s name in Roman characters.

So far no official source has named the transport company that Poramet works for ‒ despite questioning all the parties and the name of the company appearing plainly on the side of the van as seen in the video. 

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), which by its stated mission is to regulate all “public service” vehicles and their drivers in Phuket, still has yet to make any comment on the incident.

Unlike many previous incidents involving tourists, leading provincial officials and tourism figures also have yet to publicly comment on the incident’s impact on Phuket’s tourism image.

Not mentioned in any official reports so far was that while the incident continued on the footpath in Phuket Town, other passengers were still sitting in the van, witnessing the events unfold.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 04 July 2023 - 19:10:19 

Lest see- OK to publish pictures of Lao burglars but not thug van drivers. People should be aware of him so he gets no more business. What will happen next time he loses it?

Jonty369 | 04 July 2023 - 18:44:02 

You could not pay me to catch a van in phuket. It's a death trap! They are dangerous.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New House Speaker, Patong thief found, Python traffic, Tragic discovery in BKK home || July 4
Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards
Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins
International office opens to probe Russia’s war on Ukraine
Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’
MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise
Van driver charged for threatening tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No urgency for Phuket tunnels & highways after failed Expo 2028 bid, Astronaut in Phuket! || July 3
Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake
Govt mulls extending diesel tax reduction
Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar
Police clarify tourist street brawl only a ’friendly fight’
Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand
State hospitals in search of more doctors
Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire

 

Phuket community
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

Lest see- OK to publish pictures of Lao burglars but not thug van drivers. People should be aware of...(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

You could not pay me to catch a van in phuket. It's a death trap! They are dangerous....(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Disgusting example of police protecting the van mafia and their typically abhorrent behaviour. But t...(Read More)

MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise

Err- Kurt seems to have missed the fact that he is Prachachat Party, NOT Pheu Thai. Of course Pheu T...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Love it DeK, I did forget to mention I will be having dental work done at New Smile down at the Merl...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Wow Taswegian. Sitting at the pool and drinking Heineken all day/ everyday. Great holiday you have.5...(Read More)

Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins

The law is clear, hand gun owner must lock up his weapon in a way it can not be touched by another t...(Read More)

Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’

The number of people 'engaged'/shuffling around is not a measure of job fair success. Publi...(Read More)

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

Interesting parallel here - RTP keeping both snakes and taxi cartel thugs safe!...(Read More)

MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise

Probably been the compromise deal from the outset despite the grubby media trying to stir things up ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SOHO Pool Club
SALA

 