Van driver charged for threatening tourist

PHUKET: The passenger van driver wanted for intimidating and verbally abusing a tourist in Phuket Town yesterday has presented himself to Phuket City Police and charged with frightening others by use of threat.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 July 2023, 05:56PM

Phuket City Police Station today. By police instruction, reporters today were not permitted to take any photographs of the van driver charged, Poramet Soraket, 47, while he was at the police station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver, Poramet Soraket, 47, presented himself at Phuket City Police Station at about 2pm today (July 3), confirmed Phuket City Police Chief Pol Col Pratuang Pholmana.

Poramet was wanted by police after a video was posted online showing him verbally abusing a tourist, later identified as 35-year-old Singaporean national Fariz Bin Abdulkardir Bashar Ahil, on the footpath in front of the Coffee Talk shop on Ratsada Rd in Phuket Town yesterday.

Bystanders and people who saw the video online believed that Poramet was brandishing an iron bar while he was verbally abusing the tourist.

Col Pratuang today told reporters that police had questioned Poramet about the item he had in his hand.

“We asked him whether the weapon he held was like an iron bar or a water pipe. He said that this thing was like a ‘small rubber band’ [sic, presumably a rubber belt]. If you try to compare them in the picture in the clip, they look similar,” Col Pratuang said.

Col Pratuang did not clarify why Poramet had the rubber belt in his hand while he was verbally accosting the tourist.

Regarding the incident, Col Pratuang explained that Poramet worked for a company based in Krabi that provided non-scheduled van trips between Phuket and Krabi.

The issue began after Poramet had removed Mr Fariz’s luggage from the back of the van and set it down heavily.

Mr Fariz commented on how heavily his suitcases were unloaded, Col Pratuang said.

Poramet became angry when Mr Fariz commented and took a photo of Poramet, he added.

“The driver [Poramet] was dissatisfied that the passenger took his photograph, and there was a raised hand to express dissatisfaction. That’s all,” Col Pratuang said.

Col Pratuang emphasised that the charge against Poramet was one of threatening a person. “It was not a violent crime,” he said.

He even praised Poramet, the van driver, for not making the incident worse. “Thanks to the driver of this van there was no assault. He did not cause further escalation. When contacted to come to be questioned about the incident today, the driver came to see me and asked about where to go,” Col Pratuang continued.

“Today, the accused will be presented in court on the charge of using a threat to frighten others, which is a district court offence,” he said.

“In accordance with the policy of the Commander of the Region 8 Police and the Commander of Phuket City Police, in all cases of this kind of crime we will not issue any fines at the police station,” Col Pratuang noted.

“We must submit our case to the court. We must have a court order. Whether to impose a fine or sentence any imprisonment is at the discretion of the court. We have measures that must be taken every time,” Col Prathuang assured.

“The van driver [Poramet] said that the luggage was heavy. He apologised for the incident, but today the two sides did not meet,” Col Pratuang said.

Col Pratuang made no mention of whether Poramet’s version of the incident matched the description of events given by the tourist, Mr Fariz.

Of note, by police instruction reporters today were not permitted to take any photographs of Poramet while he was at the police station.