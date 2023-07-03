333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

PHUKET: The passenger van driver wanted for intimidating and verbally abusing a tourist in Phuket Town yesterday has presented himself to Phuket City Police and charged with frightening others by use of threat.

tourismtransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 July 2023, 05:56PM

Phuket City Police Station today. By police instruction, reporters today were not permitted to take any photographs of the van driver charged, Poramet Soraket, 47, while he was at the police station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Station today. By police instruction, reporters today were not permitted to take any photographs of the van driver charged, Poramet Soraket, 47, while he was at the police station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver, Poramet Soraket, 47, presented himself at Phuket City Police Station at about 2pm today (July 3), confirmed Phuket City Police Chief Pol Col Pratuang Pholmana.

Poramet was wanted by police after a video was posted online showing him verbally abusing a tourist, later identified as 35-year-old Singaporean national Fariz Bin Abdulkardir Bashar Ahil, on the footpath in front of the Coffee Talk shop on Ratsada Rd in Phuket Town yesterday.

Bystanders and people who saw the video online believed that Poramet was brandishing an iron bar while he was verbally abusing the tourist.

Col Pratuang today told reporters that police had questioned Poramet about the item he had in his hand.

“We asked him whether the weapon he held was like an iron bar or a water pipe. He said that this thing was like a ‘small rubber band’ [sic, presumably a rubber belt]. If you try to compare them in the picture in the clip, they look similar,” Col Pratuang said.

Col Pratuang did not clarify why Poramet had the rubber belt in his hand while he was verbally accosting the tourist.

Regarding the incident, Col Pratuang explained that Poramet worked for a company based in Krabi that provided non-scheduled van trips between Phuket and Krabi.

The issue began after Poramet had removed Mr Fariz’s luggage from the back of the van and set it down heavily.

Mr Fariz commented on how heavily his suitcases were unloaded, Col Pratuang said.

Poramet became angry when Mr Fariz commented and took a photo of Poramet, he added.

Blue Tree Phuket

“The driver [Poramet] was dissatisfied that the passenger took his photograph, and there was a raised hand to express dissatisfaction. That’s all,” Col Pratuang said. 

Col Pratuang emphasised that the charge against Poramet was one of threatening a person. “It was not a violent crime,” he said.

He even praised Poramet, the van driver, for not making the incident worse. “Thanks to the driver of this van there was no assault. He did not cause further escalation. When contacted to come to be questioned about the incident today, the driver came to see me and asked about where to go,” Col Pratuang continued.

“Today, the accused will be presented in court on the charge of using a threat to frighten others, which is a district court offence,” he said.

“In accordance with the policy of the Commander of the Region 8 Police and the Commander of Phuket City Police, in all cases of this kind of crime we will not issue any fines at the police station,” Col Pratuang noted.

“We must submit our case to the court. We must have a court order. Whether to impose a fine or sentence any imprisonment is at the discretion of the court. We have measures that must be taken every time,” Col Prathuang assured.

“The van driver [Poramet] said that the luggage was heavy. He apologised for the incident, but today the two sides did not meet,” Col Pratuang said.

Col Pratuang made no mention of whether Poramet’s version of the incident matched the description of events given by the tourist, Mr Fariz.

Of note, by police instruction reporters today were not permitted to take any photographs of Poramet while he was at the police station.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 03 July 2023 - 18:44:14 

'Thanking the driver'- unbelievable. The tail certainly wags the dog when it comes to these thugs.  Consiering this to be a minor incident is ridiculous and we all know how quickly these thugs escalate. Why are the cops protecting him- we should be warned what he looks like.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No urgency for Phuket tunnels & highways after failed Expo 2028 bid, Astronaut in Phuket! || July 3
Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake
Govt mulls extending diesel tax reduction
Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar
Police clarify tourist street brawl only a ’friendly fight’
Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand
State hospitals in search of more doctors
Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire
Police seek cooperation from victims in serial rape case
Freshwater shortage hits Samui
Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang
Failed Expo bid threatens to slow down Phuket tunnels, light rail
Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident
Phuket issues additional begging permits
Wichit Municipality to roll out free rabies vaccinations for pets

 

Phuket community
Van driver charged for threatening tourist

'Thanking the driver'- unbelievable. The tail certainly wags the dog when it comes to these ...(Read More)

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

The Royal Thai Police showed great courage, and risk of personal health, by actually guiding the sna...(Read More)

Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar

these thugs fortunately forget that there are cameras everywhere these days. Puts paid to their excu...(Read More)

Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar

Bad enough that tourists are commonly traumatized by these criminals, but the damage done via social...(Read More)

Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar

And the saga of transportation vermin continues. These thugs are out of hand, and it seems like it h...(Read More)

Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang

John and Prab weren’t there, and yet miraculously, they know exactly what happened. Amazing. ...(Read More)

Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire

Also in housing areas one wakes up, veers up in bed in middle night because of fire works by superst...(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

A thai friend went to a state hospital in Phuket town. Went there 08:30 am. At 02:00 pm still waitin...(Read More)

Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident

the grille is from a toyota hilux tiger series, or a toyota sportrider....(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

Perhaps if they were better paid more people might choose to join the medical profession....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SOHO Pool Club
SALA
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 