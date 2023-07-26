Vachira shuts down outpatient services amid long holiday

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the main government hospital on the island, has announced it will shut down its outpatient services on Monday (July 31), amid the six-day long government holiday starting on Friday (July 28).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 July 2023 12:10 PM

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

The outpatient department will be closed, except for patient appointments for internal medicine and urological surgery, the hospital said in its announcement.

Patients who intended to present themselves at the hospital during the long holiday but have not not made an appointment can get a check-up at a general practice clinic and the Respiratory Disease Clinic (ARI), the hospital said.

However, patients who have an appointment for a blood test can receive services as usual.

Also, all special clinics at the hospital that are not run by Ministry of Public Health staff will be open as usual.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused on this occasion,” the hospital said.

Next Monday is not a national public holiday, but was designated a government holiday by the Cabinet in the hope of inspiring more domestic travel over the long weekend.

The extra day holiday makes this coming weekend a six-day holiday for government officers and staff.

His Majesty The King’s 71st birthday will be celebrated nationwide this Friday (July 28), while the major Buddhist days of Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) will be observed next Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug 1-2).

Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa both incur a nationwide ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol, which will be in effect throughout the 48 hours of Aug 1-2.