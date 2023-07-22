Phuket readies for ‘long holiday’ weekend

PHUKET: Officials are urging people to take advantage of five days of holidays over six days next weekend as the country celebrates the 71st birthday of His Majesty The King next Friday (July 28) and observes two major Budhhist religious holidays ‒ Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) ‒ on Aug 1-2.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 July 2023 08:29 AM

Phuket Immigration is already warning that its offices will be closed next Friday (July 28), as will all government offices, for the King’s Birthday national public holiday.

Also next Friday, main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping malls will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

However, government offices will reopen on the Monday (July 31), which is not a holiday, before closing again for two more days ‒ Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa ‒ on the Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug 1-2).

“If you can take additional leave on July 31… in total, we will have a long holiday for up to 6 days… Know this: You can plan a trip together,” said the national Public Relations Department in a notice posted online.

As both Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa are major religious holidays, the sale of alcohol is banned by law across the country on both days. As such, the alcohol ban will start at 00:01am Aug 1 and will conclude at midnight on the Tuesday (23:59pm, Aug 2).

The ban does not include duty free shops at international airports.

Of note, recognising the impact of so many holidays occurring together, the Bank of Thailand this year has not declared Khao Pansa a bank holiday.