Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for ‘long holiday’ weekend

Phuket readies for ‘long holiday’ weekend

PHUKET: Officials are urging people to take advantage of five days of holidays over six days next weekend as the country celebrates the 71st birthday of His Majesty The King next Friday (July 28) and observes two major Budhhist religious holidays ‒ Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) ‒ on Aug 1-2.

culturetourismreligionalcohol
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 July 2023 08:29 AM

Image: PRD

Image: PRD

Phuket Immigration is already warning that its offices will be closed next Friday (July 28), as will all government offices, for the King’s Birthday national public holiday.

Also next Friday, main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open. 

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping malls will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

However, government offices will reopen on the Monday (July 31), which is not a holiday, before closing again for two more days ‒ Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa ‒ on the Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug 1-2).

Open Kitchen Laguna

“If you can take additional leave on July 31… in total, we will have a long holiday for up to 6 days… Know this: You can plan a trip together,” said the national Public Relations Department in a notice posted online.

As both Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa are major religious holidays, the sale of alcohol is banned by law across the country on both days. As such, the alcohol ban will start at 00:01am Aug 1 and will conclude at midnight on the Tuesday (23:59pm, Aug 2).

The ban does not include duty free shops at international airports.

Of note, recognising the impact of so many holidays occurring together, the Bank of Thailand this year has not declared Khao Pansa a bank holiday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Health workers don’t want Anutin back as minister
Bluebottles found at Layan
Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars
Phuket yachting trailblazer Andy Dowden passes away
Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96
More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved
Bar near airport raided for late trading
Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach
Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Move Forward sidesteps, Hanging Patong cable, ‘Law breaking’ foreigners crackdown || July 21
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway

 

Phuket community
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach

and what happen to him now? 1 night in the cell or not even?...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

This is a situation rigged by the existing military regime to quash democracy and let Thai people kn...(Read More)

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

Top notch planning...NOT! So, once again, 2+ years of Covid and no traffic, yet nothing was done any...(Read More)

Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars

Phuket has enough on it's hands without having to worry about unstable bogans like this guy. !!!...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

We all know wh.... THIS COMMENT CENSORED BY ORDER OF THE THOUGHT POLICE ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Where are the 150,or so, U.S. and Chinese Armoured Personnel Carriers Prayut spent years accumulatin...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

It all depends on who Prayut wants. As to what the Thais "deserve." It's rare for an...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Thoroughly sick of anything to do with this joke of an election. Bickering and back stabbing like li...(Read More)

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Mu...(Read More)

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Normal Thai reaction. It was somebody else's fault, not mine. Can anybody in this country drive ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Zonezi Properties
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
SOHO Pool Club

 