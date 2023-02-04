Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town is now providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination injections to foreigners at B1,380 per dose.

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 February 2023, 10:36AM

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

« »

The vaccinations are being provided on the 1st floor of the ‘Mahogany Building’ at the hospital, Vahira Phuket said in an announcement.

Pfizer vaccine injections for ages 12 years and over are available every Tuesday-Friday from 8:30-11:30am.

Pfizer vaccine injections for ages 5-11 years are available every Tuesday-Friday from 11am-3.30pm.

Pfizer vaccine injections for infants and young children aged 6 months to 4 years old are available every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am-3:30pm.

No appointments are necessary. The service is open to ‘Walk In’ patients.

However, the service is not available on public holidays.

“Foreigners who have a work permit in Thailand Get Free COVID-19 Vaccine”, Vachira Hospital confirmed in its announcement, which was also posted in Chinese and Russian languages.

REGULAR SCHEDULE

The announcement came as Vachira released its February schedule of free COVID-19 vaccinations.

The schedule follows the same routine as last month:

The injections are still being administered on the first floor of the Luang Por Chaem Building at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In previous months, announcements by Vachira hospital providing its regular schedule of COVID-19 vaccination injections were described as for Thais and foreigners with images showing all that was required to receive an injection was for the recipient to present a Thai government ID card or their passport.

CBRE Phuket

The latest announcement, however, now shows only a Thai government ID card, leaving readers to presume that the regular schedule for ‘walk-in’ vaccinations is no longer open to foreigners in general.

The vaccination injections are available for people receiving their first, second, third, fourth and now even fifth jabs. 

Those receiving their third jab must have waited at least three months since their second jab in order to receive their third, Vachira Hospital explained in its announcement.

The vaccine injections are being provided in dedicated sessions:

  • Pfizer for adults (12 years old or older): 8:30am - 11am
  • Pfizer for children 5-11 years old: 1pm - 3:30pm
  • Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old: 1pm - 3:30pm
  • Long-Acting Antibodies (LAAB): 1pm - 3:30pm

The schedule for the remaining vaccination days in February is as follows:

Mondays: Feb 6, 13, 20, 27

  • Pfizer for Adults (morning)
  • Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)
  • LAAB (afternoon)

Tuesdays: Feb 7, 14, 21, 28

  • Pfizer for Adults (morning)
  • Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)
  • Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old (afternoon)
  • LAAB (afternoon)

Wednesdays: Feb 8, 15, 22

  • Pfizer for Adults (morning)
  • Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)
  • Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old (afternoon)
  • LAAB (afternoon)

Thursdays: Feb 9, 16, 23

  • Pfizer for Adults (morning)
  • Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)
  • LAAB (afternoon)

Fridays: Feb 10, 17, 24

  • Pfizer for Adults (morning)
  • Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)
  • LAAB (afternoon)

Saturdays / Sundays - no service available

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 04 February 2023 - 11:23:53 

As a Retiree I received here 4 Pfizer vaccinations free of charge. So, nr 5 later, will cost a foreigner B1,380 from now on? What is the reason of the sudden discriminatory in this?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nigerians in Chalong, Rawai arrested for overstay
Parks chief sacked amid corruption investigation
Haze returns with a vengeance
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 3D printed coral reef restoration? Thailand’s vape debate, Bail reform urged || February 3
New Phuket constituencies put to the people
Phuket hotel market to recover by end of year, says Knight Frank
Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration
Almost 1,000 migrant kids separated by Trump still not back with family
7-Eleven robbed on last day of opening
Hazy vape law makes waves
Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi protest over mobile app drivers, Principal extortion allegations || February 2
Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges
Phuket targets Saudi budget travellers, as Air China resumes direct flights
Philippines expands US access to military bases

 

Phuket community
Haze returns with a vengeance

...Keep monitoring, and do nothing to change things for the better. Many potential foreign tourists ...(Read More)

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

As a Retiree I received here 4 Pfizer vaccinations free of charge. So, nr 5 later, will cost a forei...(Read More)

Haze returns with a vengeance

Words 'haze' and smog' ' used alternate for the same dangerous pollution. WHO ...(Read More)

Haze returns with a vengeance

Accumulated dust and stagnant air??? Really! Apparently nothing to do with the yearly illegal burnin...(Read More)

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

Interesting location chosen for this initiative. Goh Maithon not known for it's reefs or for scu...(Read More)

Taxi scam concerns visitors the most

The best way to treat the "illegal" taxis is to legalize them...thus forcing the existing ...(Read More)

Taxi scam concerns visitors the most

So, right on the heels of this story is the PLTO taxi mafia and their criminal cartels crying and ca...(Read More)

Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

@JohC: "Charges" are rarely conviction or penalized in payoff happy Thailand. And, you rar...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

more schedules bus services please - what happened to the electric bus project in Patong - why are m...(Read More)

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

great initiative well done...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fashion TV
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 