Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town is now providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination injections to foreigners at B1,380 per dose.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 February 2023, 10:36AM

The vaccinations are being provided on the 1st floor of the ‘Mahogany Building’ at the hospital, Vahira Phuket said in an announcement.

Pfizer vaccine injections for ages 12 years and over are available every Tuesday-Friday from 8:30-11:30am.

Pfizer vaccine injections for ages 5-11 years are available every Tuesday-Friday from 11am-3.30pm.

Pfizer vaccine injections for infants and young children aged 6 months to 4 years old are available every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am-3:30pm.

No appointments are necessary. The service is open to ‘Walk In’ patients.

However, the service is not available on public holidays.

“Foreigners who have a work permit in Thailand Get Free COVID-19 Vaccine”, Vachira Hospital confirmed in its announcement, which was also posted in Chinese and Russian languages.

REGULAR SCHEDULE

The announcement came as Vachira released its February schedule of free COVID-19 vaccinations.

The schedule follows the same routine as last month:

The injections are still being administered on the first floor of the Luang Por Chaem Building at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In previous months, announcements by Vachira hospital providing its regular schedule of COVID-19 vaccination injections were described as for Thais and foreigners with images showing all that was required to receive an injection was for the recipient to present a Thai government ID card or their passport.

The latest announcement, however, now shows only a Thai government ID card, leaving readers to presume that the regular schedule for ‘walk-in’ vaccinations is no longer open to foreigners in general.

The vaccination injections are available for people receiving their first, second, third, fourth and now even fifth jabs.

Those receiving their third jab must have waited at least three months since their second jab in order to receive their third, Vachira Hospital explained in its announcement.

The vaccine injections are being provided in dedicated sessions:

Pfizer for adults (12 years old or older): 8:30am - 11am

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old: 1pm - 3:30pm

Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old: 1pm - 3:30pm

Long-Acting Antibodies (LAAB): 1pm - 3:30pm

The schedule for the remaining vaccination days in February is as follows:

Mondays: Feb 6, 13, 20, 27

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Tuesdays: Feb 7, 14, 21, 28

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Wednesdays: Feb 8, 15, 22

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Thursdays: Feb 9, 16, 23

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Fridays: Feb 10, 17, 24

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Saturdays / Sundays - no service available