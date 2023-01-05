Vachira continues COVID booster jabs

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town is continuing its walk-in COVID vaccinations and booster jabs freely available to Thais and foreigners throughout January.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 January 2023, 09:58AM

The injections will be administered on the first floor of the Luang Por Chaem Building at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In order to receive a vaccination jab, foreigners need to present only their passport, while Thais need to present only their government ID card.

The vaccination injections are available for people receiving their first, second, third or fourth jab.

Those receiving their third jab must have waited at least three months since their second jab in order to receive their third, Vachira Hospital explained in its announcement yesterday (Jan 4).

The vaccine injections are being provided in dedicated sessions:

Pfizer for adults (12 years old or older): 8:30am - 11am

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old: 1pm - 3:30pm

Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old: 1pm - 3:30pm

Long-Acting Antibodies (LAAB): 1pm - 3:30pm

The schedule for the remaining vaccination days is as follows:

Mondays: Jan 9, 16, 23, 30

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Tuesdays: Jan 10, 17, 24, 31

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Wednesdays: Jan 11, 18, 25

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

Pfizer for infants 6 months to 4 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Thursdays: Jan 5, 12, 19, 26

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Fridays: Jan 6, 13, 20, 27

Pfizer for Adults (morning)

Pfizer for children 5-11 years old (afternoon)

LAAB (afternoon)

Saturdays / Sundays - no service available