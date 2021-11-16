BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US journalist detained in Myanmar released

US journalist detained in Myanmar released

YANGON: A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was released and deported yesterday (Nov 15), a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life.

Myanmar
By AFP

Tuesday 16 November 2021, 10:12AM

US journalist Danny Fenster, who was imprisoned in Myanmar, arrives at Hamad International Airport in Qatar’s capital Doha yesterday (Nov 15). Photo: Karim Jaaafar/AFP

US journalist Danny Fenster, who was imprisoned in Myanmar, arrives at Hamad International Airport in Qatar’s capital Doha yesterday (Nov 15). Photo: Karim Jaaafar/AFP

The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster had been working at local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year and was arrested as he headed home to see his family in May.

He was jailed for 11 years last week for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules and had been due to appear in court today to face sedition and terror charges - which could have seen him jailed for life.

But on Monday junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP he had been freed and would be deported from the country.

The 37-year-old’s release was secured following “face-to-face negotiations” between former top US diplomat Bill Richardson and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Richardson’s organisation said in a statement.

Fenster would travel home to the US “through Qatar, over the next day and a half,” the Richardson Center said, adding it was looking forward to re-uniting Danny with his parents and brother.

In a statement, the family expressed their relief at Fenster’s release.

“We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home - we cannot wait to hold him in our arms,” the statement said, thanking Richardson for his help.

A photo posted by the Richardson Center showed Fenster, looking thin and gaunt, standing in shorts and flips flops in front of a small plane alongside the former New Mexico Governor on the tarmac in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw.

“It’s wonderful news for all of his friends and family,” his colleague at Frontier Myanmar Andrew Nachemson told AFP.

“But of course he never should have spent six months in jail... and all the local journalists who remain imprisoned should also be released immediately.”

Fantastic news’

Brightview Center

Richardson visited Myanmar earlier this month on a “private humanitarian mission”.

He said at the time that the US State Department had asked him not to raise Fenster’s case during his visit.

Fenster - who spent 176 days in detention - is believed to have contracted COVID-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.

“This is fantastic news for Danny and his family,” International Crisis Group’s Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey told AFP.

“He had done nothing wrong and should never have been put through this hell.”

“It is also important at this moment to remember the many Myanmar journalists who have been unjustly detained, who must also be released.”

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a February coup and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government.

More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licences of local media outlets.

More than 100 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to Reporting Asean, a monitoring group.

It says at least 30 are still in detention.

The coup snuffed out Myanmar’s short-lived experiment with democracy, with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi now facing a raft of charges in a junta court that could see her jailed for decades.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud
Courtyard by Marriott opens in Phuket Town
Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1
THAI posts profit of B51bn
Unvaccinated warned they may face restrictions
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Rd. inspections, Phuket Light-Rail no target, Covid closes Phuket school || November 15
Phuket alcohol hours revised
Rapper defends China satire ‘Fragile’ as views hit 30m
No more gophuget registration required
Greeting billboards vandalised ahead of PM’s arrival in Krabi
Deputy Interior Minister assures enough water for coming tourists, dry season
National health deputy inspects Bangla
Thailand takes up Apec baton
Darasamuth School closed over infections

 

Phuket community
Unvaccinated warned they may face restrictions

They already do. Can't stay in a hotel, board a flight or enter a national park without it....(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

It says it right there in the second paragraph, they sold a bunch of assets. That's not profit t...(Read More)

No more gophuget registration required

At least they are keeping it simple. And at least it is not constantly changing. And at least the sc...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

Is this article correct? If you rewrite the article, you should write it down....(Read More)

Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1

Yes JohnC, it’s only about greedy greedy. Not about the ref’s,fish++ In middle of February it’...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

Must be about time we heard from Lelecuneo again! Where has he gone?...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

Tourists wanting to come here for the nightlife are going to be bitterly disappointed to find they c...(Read More)

Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1

Here we go again. Greed rules once more. No matter what they say it will be re-destroyed again by ov...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

They love their rules...(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

Clearly they borrowed TAT's magic calculator. No airline is in profit in the current situation, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Phuket Property

 