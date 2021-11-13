BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court yesterday (Nov 12) sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said.

MyanmarCOVID-19
By AFP

Saturday 13 November 2021, 11:40AM

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May. Photo: AFP

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May. Photo: AFP

The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed over 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.

He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.

His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.

Fenster, who has been held in Rangoon’s Insein prison since he was detained, also faces charges of sedition and terrorism, which could see him jailed for life.

“Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision,” Frontier Myanmar said in a statement.

“We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family.”

Outrageous’

The sentencing was based on evidence from the junta-appointed information ministry that showed at the time of his arrest Fenster had been working at local outlet, Myanmar Now, which had its licence revoked shortly after the coup, Than Zaw Aung said.

Fenster’s team were barred from cross-examining the ministry’s permanent secretary, he said, and the court did not consider tax evidence that Fenster had already left the outlet and was working for Frontier.

Crisis Group Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey described the sentence as “outrageous”.

“It sends a message not only to international journalists... but also Myanmar journalists that reporting factually on the situation is liable to get them many many years in prison,” he told AFP.

He noted US diplomats were working to get him released.

“It will be resolved through diplomatic channels and hopefully very quickly,” he said.

“But obviously this sentence is a big setback to US efforts.”

The sentencing comes days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.

Richardson, declining to give further details, said the US State Department asked him not to raise Fenster’s case during his visit.

Fenster is believed to have contracted COVID-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.

He last spoke with US consular officials by phone on October 31, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

Myanmar has been mired in chaos since a February coup, with the military trying to crush widespread democracy protests and stamp out dissent.

More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licences of local media outlets.

More than 100 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to Reporting Asean, a monitoring group.

It says 31 are still in detention.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet
CCSA advisor concerned about Bangkok case numbers
MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail
Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog
Wet weather to continue
Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge
Prosecutors to indict ‘Joe Ferrari’
Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel rules could see changes, PayPal Thailand, Bars to stay closed |:| November 12
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge
Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules
More Russian flights return to Phuket
Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Governments! Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am stuck in the middle while moro...(Read More)

Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules

If you want to ease travel restrictions then you better open the bars and nightlife venues or the to...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Expected tourism surge??? Sounds like the TAT have been playing with the magic markers again! Or jus...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

Heavy rains moved in at about midnight Nov 12/13 here in Thalang, 34 hours after the bulletin was ...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Good luck expecting a surge before Jan 15- Uncle Tu has put paid to that! Does the Gov realize t...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Well, the puritans have killed any hopes of even a semblance of High Season with that. All it does i...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

What a bunch of hypocrites! All the bars are already open: there are all restaurants now. And some i...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura

 