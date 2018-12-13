THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

US Embassy reminder: Income affidavits for visas to cease Jan 1

PHUKET: The US Embassy in Bangkok is reminding US citizens that the US Mission in Thailand will cease providing income affidavits and will not notarise previous versions of the income affidavit from Jan 1.

immigration
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 December 2018, 04:05PM

The reminder comes via US Embassy Deputy Spokesperson Steve M. Castonguay, who visited The Phuket News offices yesterday (Dec 12). Image: US Embassy Bangkok

The reminder comes via US Embassy Deputy Spokesperson Steve M. Castonguay, who visited The Phuket News offices yesterday (Dec 12). Image: US Embassy Bangkok

The reminder comes via US Embassy Deputy Spokesperson Steve M. Castonguay, who visited The Phuket News offices yesterday (Dec 12).

Joining Mr Castonguay was Bussabonglahwan Pattaro, Information Specialist Media and Cultural Section at the US Embassy in Bangkok.

The embassy first announced on Oct 26 that the United States Embassy in Bangkok and the US Consulate General in Chiang Mai will no longer provide an income affidavit effective Jan 1, 2019.

However, Mr Castonguay yesterday explained it would be prudent to remind US citizens in the weeks running up to the New Year.

“The Royal Thai Government requires applicants to meet a minimum income threshold to obtain a non-immigrant long-term stay visa. While the Thai government has previously relied on income affidavits to demonstrate this fact, the US government has no mechanism to confirm individual incomes and cannot legally claim to do so,” said the original notice.

“Because the US government has no means of confirming a US citizen’s income, a notarised affidavit from the US Embassy has never met the requirement to prove a minimum income level for a non-immigrant ‘O’, ‘O-A’, or ‘O-X’ long-term stay visa,” it added.

QSI International School Phuket

“There are other methods for US citizens to demonstrate they are eligible for this Thai visa category. US citizens residing in Thailand should refer to the Thai government for information about verifying their income moving forward,” the statement advised.

The move to cease providing the income affidavits coincides with the UK embassy no longer issuing any statements confirming the income of one of their citizens from Jan 1.

The Australian Embassy in Bangkok has followed suit, effective Jan 7 (see here), and the Danish Embassy in Bangkok has ceased issued such statements with immediate effect (See here.)

 

Meanwhile, Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk confirmed to The Phuket News late last month, “Of course this letter is no longer needed if the embassy no longer issues it.

“However, the foreigner applying for the visa (or permit-to-stay) will still have to prove that they have the funds to stay in the country,” he added. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police bust ‘brain-for-hire’ syndicate
Foreigners to get visa text alerts
Russian national arrested at Phuket Airport, at US Govt request
Phuket Airport launches ‘E-Visa on Arrival’
Income statement letters from embassies no longer required, confirms Phuket Immigration
No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Phuket Immigration to launch ‘Drive Thru’ service
Thai activist gets political refugee tag in South Korea
Cops take new tack as crime goes global
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit
Airport managers cleared over ‘slapgate’
Extortion suspect arrested
Thai AirAsia seeks face scans in Krabi

 

Phuket community
Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive

This is not to prevent a outbreak! Seen number of casualties there is already a outbreak. This is a ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

"Good luck service". I saw another van a couple times with "Riskee Transport" on...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

The driver ran away leaving his girlfriend alone to face the police !!?? What a big strong man he mu...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

Spineless, brainless losers these Thai transport drivers, always causing carnage then fleeing the sc...(Read More)

Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

"“It is fully operational,” he said," a very important/interesting question... but hey...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames

15,000 baht?! THAT is a write-off (not that it was insured). 15k wouldn't even replace the fairi...(Read More)

Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

“The United States is concerned about the safety of tourists and environment issues?? Thats a laug...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Gee, the woman has confessed to driving carelessly. They have CCTV of the incident. I wonder what el...(Read More)

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

All will be solved now Insp K is o the case!...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Did you ask her how she feels now? ...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket

 