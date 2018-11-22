THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Income statement letters from embassies no longer required, confirms Phuket Immigration

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk today (Nov 22) confirmed to The Phuket News that a letter confirming income is no longer required by any foreigner whose home country embassy no longer provides such official statements.

immigration
By Tavee Adam

Thursday 22 November 2018, 05:52PM

The Australian Embassy will cease issuing the income confirmation letters from Jan 7.

The Australian Embassy will cease issuing the income confirmation letters from Jan 7.

The Australian Embassy will cease issuing the income confirmation letters from Jan 7.

The Australian Embassy will cease issuing the income confirmation letters from Jan 7.

Col Archeep today also explained that Phuket Immigration are looking into ways to devise a system that will send notices to foreigners, reminding them that their visa is about to expire. Photo: Supplied

Col Archeep today also explained that Phuket Immigration are looking into ways to devise a system that will send notices to foreigners, reminding them that their visa is about to expire. Photo: Supplied

The news follows the UK and US embassies announcing that from Jan 1, 2019 they will no longer issue any statements confirming the income of one of their citizens, as is required in applying for many types of long-stay permits-to-stay (also called “long-stay visas”), such as the O-A visa for retirees.

The Australian Embassy in Bangkok has followed suit, effective Jan 7 (see here), and the Danish Embassy in Bangkok has ceased issued such statements with immediate effect (See here.)

A letter confirming income previously served as a supporting document for obtaining a Thai retirement or marriage visa (‘permit-to-stay’), the British Embassy noted in its release announcing the news.

“The British Embassy Bangkok is stopping the certification of income letters because it is unable to fulfil the Thai authorities’ requirements to verify the income of British Nationals,” the statement said. (See story here.)

“Of course this letter is no longer needed if the embassy no longer issues it,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk explained to The Phuket News today (Nov 22).

“However, the foreigner applying for the visa (or permit-to-stay) will still have to prove that they have the funds to stay in the country, such as by showing bank statements that prove the foreigner has B800,000 in a Thai bank account,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Col Archeep today also explained that Phuket Immigration are looking into ways to devise a system that will send notices to foreigners, reminding them that their visa is about to expire.

The move follows the Immigration office in Prachuap Khiri Khan starting to send such reminders as SMS messages to phones of foreigners register at that office.

“We are looking into this,” Col Archeep said. “But we need to come up with a system that suits everyone.

“The problem is that some foreigners want reminders sent to their phone, and others want the reminders by email,” he said.

“When we do come up with a system that suits everyone, we will announce it so the public will know,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 25 November 2018 - 13:31:52 

For new combers, it looks like it becomes a situation what is first? The chicken or the egg.  All up to Immigration now.

christysweet | 25 November 2018 - 11:52:27 

If they can do an email  reminder re visa expiration, they can let us repeatedly re-register our address  online after leaving the province, (or country- depending on whom you ask and in what office, ) aka the TM - 30 hassle.

christysweet | 25 November 2018 - 11:48:28 

No longer "required"? More like no longer accepted. Big difference.

Kurt | 24 November 2018 - 10:53:11 

@ Malczx7r.  What is a 'standard visa' ? Mostly coming to Thailand, it starts with a B-Visa ( if you not applied work/business visa.). Without B-Visa you can not get the Visa Exemption , what they call Retirement Visa. And you only go to get that soon with a bank account only. And banks ask a Immigration Certificate of Residence.

Nasa12 | 24 November 2018 - 10:15:32 

@DKK, I live here fore 14 year so for me and you no problem, but fore new people its a problem  ask any bank? New laws from the Central Bank in thailand about  money laundering and black money from abroad.

DeKaaskopp | 23 November 2018 - 13:58:14 

Nasa, many people have accounts here without possesing a b-visa or work permit.Maybe you asked the wrong bank.

Kurt | 23 November 2018 - 13:46:56 

@ Shwe,  It look like you must get yearly a letter form your pension fund, legalise it on Thai Embassy in your home country, perhaps that will Immigration accept.(?) Well, it looks it is now soon  ' up to the immigration officer' . And in order to get a bank account , the Bank asks a Certificate of Residence from Immigration to open you a bank account. All channels back to Immigration.

Kurt | 23 November 2018 - 13:35:46 

Well, as expected, thai Immigration jumps in with her existing rule of 800,000 thb on the bank. They are happy with 'embassies statements not any longer required'. Now Immigration more in control..But how to put 800,000 thb on a bank account when a thai bank only opens you a account when you have Immigration stamps in passport? Thai authorities thought about that already?

malczx7r | 23 November 2018 - 11:04:11 

I have a bank account in Phuket, no work permit or B-visa? I just have a standard visa, no problem, just have to have a contract with your landlord for renting your property.

Shwe | 23 November 2018 - 07:37:21 

It seems it either 800K in the bank or 65K per month pension, is there no combination of both now?

Shwe | 23 November 2018 - 05:07:57 

so it must be 800K in the bank, immigration will not accept a combination of pension and cash?

Nasa12 | 22 November 2018 - 19:01:02 

But here in Phuket and Pattaya ++ can you NOT open a bank account in any bank if you don't have a B-Visa and work permit. The banks here are afraid of money laundering and black money, so here are not Immigration in phuket with on their own rules. And Phuket Immigration is really on to get the most of the farang from Phuket out fast.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigners to get visa text alerts
Russian national arrested at Phuket Airport, at US Govt request
Phuket Airport launches ‘E-Visa on Arrival’
No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Phuket Immigration to launch ‘Drive Thru’ service
Thai activist gets political refugee tag in South Korea
Cops take new tack as crime goes global
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit
Airport managers cleared over ‘slapgate’
Extortion suspect arrested
Thai AirAsia seeks face scans in Krabi
Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown
Syrian, Egyptian arrested in Patong for overstay

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket

 