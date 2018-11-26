THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road

PHUKET: The contractor responsible for the four-kilometre-long section of Thepkrasattri Rd that is being resurfaced – and has caused dozens of motorbike accidents resulting in injuries – has been ordered to make the road safer and to expedite the roadworks.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 November 2018, 03:12PM

The contractor, Chaiyakorn Co Ltd, will take urgent steps to help prevent the number of accidents along the section of Thepkrasattri Rd being resurfaced. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung gave the order at a special meeting held yesterday (Nov 25), explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

At the meeting it was revealed that 36 people had reported being in accidents along the section of road undergoing repairs.

The meeting yesterday was held at Thalang District Office with Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut, officials from the Damrongdharma Centre (Provincial Ombudsman’s office) and a representative from the contractor Chaiyakorn Co Ltd present.

The meeting was held after officials conducted an inspection of the roadworks, along the northbound lane of Thepkrasattri Rd from near the U-turn near Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to the main Makro store in Thalang.

The inspection followed a slew of complaints from local residents, at the time confirming that more than 20 people had been injured in motorbike falls along the section of the dangerous road, with nine people injured in falls from motorbikes on Loy Krathong night last Thursday (Nov 22), and another person injured the next day. (See story here.)

“I have received a report explaining that the 36 people have been injured in accidents because of these roadworks,” V/Gov Prakob said.

“I want the Phuket office of the Highways Department and the construction company to solve the problems presented: too much dust, lack of traffic signs, to speed up construction, and to provide assistance to the 36 people who were injured in accidents because of the road construction.”

V/Gov Prakob urged all person injured in falls due to the roadworks to file complaints with the Damrongdharma Centre.

“Please bring all evidence of the injuries and accidents, including your own statements (explaining the accident and injuries sustained) and ID cards, and police reports, to the Damrongdharma Centre,” V/Gov Prakob said.

“We will accept only complaints filed at the Damrongdharma Centre,” he added.

The representative from Chaiyakorn Co Ltd, who was not named in the Phuket PR office report, agreed to follow all instructions to mitigate the dangers of the roadworks as soon as possible.

“We will be happy to resolve the problem and to post more signs warning of the roadworks,” the representative said.

“Village headman and district officials can show us where they want the signs to be installed so they are clear and help to prevent accidents.

“As for the dust problem, we will have water sprayed on the surface more often so the dust does not affect people in the area,”

The representative also agreed to speed up the construction so that the roadworks are completed as quickly as safely possible.

Last Friday, one official at the Phuket Highways office told The Phuket News that the roadworks was already scheduled to be complete within one month from the project’s commencement on Nov 13.

Also, Phuket Highways Chief Somwang last Friday explained that the uneven surfaces were expected to continue for about one more week.

“In the meantime, I urge motorbike riders to slow down while riding through the area. I recommend that they do not drive faster than 40km/h,” Mr Somwang said. (See story here.)

 

 

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 17:26:30 

This whole affair is just to laugh about, as childish it is that it reach a Governor level.. Just have a sign ( with light): "Road works in progress, slow down, adjust your speed, be careful".  Of course in thai language. Appeal on peoples able thinking skills and responsibility for own actions. If they can't, sorry. You learned to drive safe when you got your driving license.

BenPendejo | 26 November 2018 - 15:54:15 

Amazing that road works contractors need to be told about this stuff...and incredible that Thai Public Works and Road Departments don't have standard operating and safety procedures.  So yeah... just go talk to the village headman to find out where to put your signs...thus allowing him to issue an emergency sign contract to his uncle for new signs every 5 meters. So amateur it boggles the mind

