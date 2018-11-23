THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket road resurfacing sees at least 20 injured, nine in one night

PHUKET: Local residents in Thalang are calling for the Phuket office of the Highways Department to speed up the resurfacing of a busy section of Thepkrasattri Rd after nine people were injured in falls from motorbikes last night, and another person injured this morning (Nov 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 November 2018, 02:34PM

At least 20 people have been injured in motorbike accidents since the resurfacing of the road began last week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The section of road under repairs is the northbound lane is from near the U-turn near Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to the main Makro store in Thalang.

At least 20 people have been injured in accidents on the busy stretch of road as the road surface is steeply uneven while the roadworks are being carried out, local residents told reports last night.

As the works continue, the locations where the road surface changes, and there are no warning signs, some of the local residents pointed out.

A staffer at Thalang Hospital confirmed to The Phuket News that many people had brought themselves to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries because of falls from motorbikes along the section of road.

Local residents pointed out that the busy road is one of Phuket’s main arteries, serving all motorists heading to Phuket International Airport and all traffic heading north from Phuket Town and the main tourist beaches, and those heading northbound off-island.

The local residents themselves have to use the road every day.

An officer from Phuket Highways office explained that a contractor was hired to resurface the road, with works starting last Tuesday (Nov 13), and scheduled to take about one month to complete.

Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News today that the uneven surfaces are expected to continue for about one more week.

“After then, the road surface should not be so dangerous,” he said.

Mr Somwang admitted that the road surface could be dangerous, but noted, “Motorbike drivers tend to drive through the roadworks too fast.

“The road surface will be uneven while the road is being repaved, and the surface will be slippery after workers spray water to reduce the amount of dust created by traffic passing through the area.

“We asked the workers to spray water on the surface after local residents complained about the dust,” he explained.

Mr Somwang also pointed out, “We do have warning signs marking roadworks along the four kilometres that is being resurfaced.

“The road will be uneven for about another week while the resurfacing continues. In the meantime, I urge motorbike riders to slow down while riding through the area. I recommend that they do not drive faster than 40km/h,” he said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Kurt | 24 November 2018 - 10:37:37 

Speed recommendations? Is mr Somwang himself driving on Phuket? From Rawai to Phuket Town is speed recommendation 50 kmh. Car and motorbikes drive 70-100 kmh. The big motorbikes about 120 kmh. And the RTP? No where on the road. Just helm check tourists and traffic whistle blowing around Chalong Circle to create chaos.

Kurt | 24 November 2018 - 09:22:07 

Everywhere around Chalong Circle is the same situation, but there are no accidents.

BenPendejo | 23 November 2018 - 19:32:38 

Like everything done in this place...complete disregard for safety measures like coning off dangerous areas and placing flashing lights and barriers after working hours. Combine that with idiot drivers that also have no common sense for their own safety and cannot recognize potential dangers, and you get accidents. Oh, and lets throw in fools going the wrong way as shown in the pics. Insane

Pauly44 | 23 November 2018 - 17:03:56 

Yep clowns are definately running the circus in Phuket for sure, cant these morons get the work done with minimum inconvenience to motorists i.e in stages at night, or maybe its cheaper to rip the whole thing up at once and repave it later so the headman maximizes his take, shambles.

Rorri_2 | 23 November 2018 - 15:16:42 

"I recommend that they do not drive faster than 40km/h,”  Thais don't know what 40km/h is, and as we know, it will be ignored, no common sense, expect a few more accidents.

