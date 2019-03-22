PHUKET: Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police has confirmed that the Frenchman riding the Ducati motorbike in the deadly accident in Rawai early Tuesday morning (Mar 19) was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the incident.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 March 2019, 11:48AM

The Ducati motorbike came to rest some distance from the point of impact. Photo: Rawai Municipality rescue team

Three people died in the horrific collision, including a Thai woman who was five months pregnant. (See story here.)

“I was later informed by my investigation team that the helmet was by the side of the road. They missed it in their initial report,” Capt Somkiet told The Phuket News late yesterday (Mar 21).

“The Frenchman was wearing his helmet. There was not a scratch on his face," he said.

A Rawai Municipality rescue worker who was at the scene explained to The Phuket News, “Only the Frenchman was wearing his black-and-green helmet. Our team removed it in order to provide CPR. The other person on the motorbike did not have a helmet.”

Capt Somkiet also confirmed that the woman who was riding as passenger on the Ducati motorbike remained in critical condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“I have not been able to ask her any questions about the accident,” he said.

The police investigation into the accident is continuing, Capt Somkiet assured.

“The blood-alcohol tests have yet to be reported. I am still waiting for the results from those tests," he said.