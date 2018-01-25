The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Ukrainian driver charged over Phuket deaths of Russian women

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police have confirmed that Ukrainian national Artem Serdiukov has been charged for reckless driving causing death after the Nissan car he was driving collided head-on with a passenger van, killing his two female Russian passengers last Sunday (Jan 21).

Shela Riva

Thursday 25 January 2018, 11:58AM

Local residents appraise the force of the impact on the Nissan Almera sedan the Artem Serdiukov was driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Local residents appraise the force of the impact on the Nissan Almera sedan the Artem Serdiukov was driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherng Talay Police Superintendent Col Serm Kwannimit confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 25), “Mr Serdiukov has been charged with reckless driving causing death. But we are still waiting for his alcohol and drug test results.”

Col Serm declined to provide further information, including providing the age of Mr Serdiukov, and has yet to respond to questions asking why the hospital is “unable” to provide the alcohol and drug test results after four days.

So far, police have also yet to confirm whether or not the two Russian women, who were staying at a villa estate in Kamala, were tourists or long-stay foreigners on the island.

However, Col Serm did offer, “The driver of the passenger van, Teerasak Boonrod, was not charged.”

Mr Teerasak told police that he was driving northbound along the road when the Nissan Almera came around the bend at high speed, drifting into his lane and slamming into the van head-on on the Ban Don – Cherng Thalay Rd.

cachet resort dewa phuket

When police arrived the van was still plainly and correctly in the left lane, supporting Mr Teerasak’s explanation of the accident. (See story here).

https://www.thephuketnews.com/ukrainian-man-tested-for-drugs-alcohol-after-russian-women-killed-in-phuket-head-on-collision-65668.php#1tXHk48EF5toGRdg.99

In response to questions about Mr Serdiukov’s affiliation to LiuiZia Samigullina, 67, and Liliia Malikova, 68, who were sped to Thalang Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival on Sunday, Col Serm only commented, “We have not yet concluded the investigation.”

The two Russian women arrived in Phuket on Dec 23 and were staying at a villa estate in Kamala, confirmed police on Jan 22.

 

 
