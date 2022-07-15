Two-week school athletics competition hailed as a success

ALL SPORTS: The curtain was brought down Thursday (July 14) on the two-week festival of sport activities created for local schools across Phuket known as the ‘2022 Phuket Student Athletics Competition’.

AthleticsBadmintonBasketballFootballFutsalTennisVolleyball

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 July 2022, 12:15PM

Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO), oversaw the 4pm closing ceremony at Surakul Stadium where a marching band from Satree Phuket School performed.

Mr Rewat and fellow dignatries then distributed medals and trophies to the winners before the PPAO chief congratulated the organisers and all the students who took part in the competition that ran from July 1-14.

“Congratulations to all the athletes who have received awards for their achievements in the competition during the last two weeks,” Mr Rewat said.

“Congratulations also to all those that took part. Regardless of the outcome, it is the values of sportmanship, love, unity, acceptance and forgiveness that matter most,” he added.

“The competition has also been an excellent platform to showcase how important it is to encourage youngsters to puruse a healthy lifestyle, so congratulations also to all those involved in organising the event.”

A total of 13 sports competitions were arranged during the two-week period, including athletics football, futsal, swimming, basketball, 3x3 basketball, badminton, petanque, tennis, sepak takraw, table tennis, volleyball and beach volleyball.

More than 3,000 people were involved, including officials, controllers, teachers and students / athletes from a total of 30 schools across Phuket.

The PPAO confirmed on June 30 that they had donated B2,700,000 to support the competition which they also hoped would help promote Phuket as a desirable sports-tourism destination.

Joining Mr Rewat at the closing ceremony on Thursday were officials from the Phuket Sports Association, including President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, Vice President Prachan Pachantabutr, Treasurer Chinnasit Channarong and Executive Committee Member Suphatchai Petchkong.

Also present were PPAO Vice Presidents Anuparp Vejvanichsanong and Thiwat Seedokboob, and Ratchadaphon Oin of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office.

Ms Ratchadaphon commented, “The 2022 Phuket Student Athletics Competition received great support from the PPAO under the leadership of Mr Rewat Areerob which, with additional cooperation from government agencies, educational institutions, local government organisations and the private sector, meant the event was a great success in every aspect.”