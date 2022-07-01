B2.7mn donation helps promote Phuket’s sporting prowess

ALL SPORTS: The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) confirmed on Thursday (June 30) that they have donated B2,700,000 to support a sports-oriented program for Phuket residents while promoting the island as a desirable sports-tourism destination.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 July 2022, 09:30AM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob delivered the donation to Ratchadaphon Oin of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office which will be used to fund a two-week competition of inclusive sports at Surakul Stadium for students and youths from July 1-14.

Although specifics relating to the actual sports to be contested as part of the competition were not disclosed, Ms Ratchadaphon declared it an opportunity for youngsters to demonstrate their athletic abilities and become more competitive.

It also would encourage those from the younger generation to become more active as sports is a great way to build a strong body and mind and good quality of life, Ms Ratchadaphon added. The competition can also serve to develop budding athletes of the future, she said.

Mr Rewat echoed Ms Ratchadaphon’s sentiments, adding that the PPAO has placed great importance on the role of active sports in encouraging exercise amongst the younger generation in an effort to challenge obesity and related diseases.

The competition will also help promote Phuket’s image as a world-class health-tourism destination as part of Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host World Specialised Expo in 2028.