The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two Phuket municipality offices to hire their own lifeguards

PHUKET: The mayors of Patong and Rawai municipalities are now in the process of finding budgets to hire their own lifeguards for beaches under their jurisdiction following last Friday’s announcement that lifeguards would no longer be working at a number of the island’s west coast beaches.

Premkamon Ketsara

Monday 4 December 2017, 06:09PM

The mayors of Rawai and Patong municipalities have taken the lifeguard issue into their own hands. Photo: Ther Phuket News / file
The mayors of Rawai and Patong municipalities have taken the lifeguard issue into their own hands. Photo: Ther Phuket News / file

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsub today (Dec 4) told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket, “In the past few days we have discussed with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong about the lifeguard situation and he now acknowledges that Patong Municipality will find a budget by ourselves in hiring lifeguards for Patong Beach.

“We will start on the plan, find budgets, meet with associations and hand our proposal to the local committee to see whether they approve our plan,” she said.

“Being ready and prepared for marine safety is very important and cannot wait. This process will take time, but we will rush on this,” Mayor Chalermluck explained.

“However we want the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to stop the process of hiring lifeguards. This is in order to prevent any duplicate hiring problem.

“Now we have volunteer lifeguards looking after tourists on Patong Beach,” Mayor Chalermluck added.

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos said, “Now Phuket is in its high season. Marine safety is very important and cannot wait. We have already informed Gov Norraphat that Rawai Municipality is ready to find a budget to hire lifeguards who have skills to provide safety for tourists.

The NAKA Island

“However, we have to receive a power of attorney letter from the OrBorJor addressed to the local administrative offices so that they give us authority to deal with this matter.

“This is in order to prevent any duplicate hiring problem,” Mayor Aroon said.

“Now we provide volunteer lifeguards who have skills in saving lives on every beaches in Rawai, but we also need lifeguards who have passed life saving training,” Mayor Aroon added.

Several of Phuket’s popular beaches have been left unprotected as of last Friday (Dec 1) after lifeguards rejected the contract for this month offered by the PPAO. (See story here.)

The Phuket News’ sister Khao Phuket tried to contact PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong but failed.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 05 December 2017 - 03:31:34

Several days now the press can't reach the PPAO acting Chief.
Perhaps PPAO exists not any longer.
There is never the top PPAO chief available for photo and interview.
 
Ask the Governor. Governor and PPAO both have office in Provincial Hall.
It is strange that Provincial Hall not comes out with information, never mind by who.
Again they can not show off 'proudly' something as they show year in year out not have the competence to manage a continuing smooth beach life guard setting on Phuket island.
So, no one official available to show loose face.
Remember, life guard salaries over month November are not paid yet ( untill 15 Dec ?).The boys and families eating sand now.

Now they go to patch it up, beach by beach, different Or Bor Tor's different salaries, ruling, working hours. Etc.
Messy funny times ahead.

The Phuket News

Foot | 04 December 2017 - 20:10:28

So, what will the lifeguards be paid?
If they don't pay them for the hours and work they do, this too will fail.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.