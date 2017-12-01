The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
New contract tensions leave several Phuket beaches without lifeguards

PHUKET: Several of Phuket’s popular beaches are to be left unprotected as from today (Dec 1) as lifeguards have rejected the contract for this month offered by Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

Friday 1 December 2017, 07:12PM

Kamala, Surin, Bang Tao, Nai Thon and Mai Khao beaches are to be left unprotected as from today (Dec 1) as lifeguards have rejected the contract for this month offered by Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Kamala, Surin, Bang Tao, Nai Thon and Mai Khao beaches are to be left unprotected as from today (Dec 1) as lifeguards have rejected the contract for this month offered by Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Former Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) employees, contracted by PPAO on month-by-month basis, stopped protecting Kamala, Surin, Bang Tao, Naithon and Mai Khao* beaches due to new tensions with the PPAO, according to Wirun Cheusaman, a lifeguard from Surin beach.

“The contract for December was rejected by lifesavers and all of them left the beaches on December 1,” said Mr Wirun.

Mr Wirun explained that he and his colleagues were told by the PPAO that their salaries for November will not be paid until the middle of the current month. Lifeguards found the date unacceptable.

“The PPAO has not paid my salary for the previous month. This is not acceptable, mid-December is really too late. We need our salaries to live,” Mr Wirun told The Phuket News today (Dec 1).

“We have returned all the equipment to the PPAO earlier today and stopped providing our services at Kamala, Surin, Naithon, Mai Khao and Bang Tao beaches until we get our salaries for the previous month. The deadline is December 8”, he added.

Nai Harn chief lifeguard Jula Nontree told the The Phuket News that his team will no longer provide their services on Nai harn Beach for the same reason.

Nobody was from the PPAO was available for comment this evening.

*Update: It was later confirmed that seven Phuket beaches (Surin, Bang Tao, Nai Thon, Mai Khao, Nai Harn, Yanui, Kata and Karon) were left without lifeguards starting Dec 1, while Kamala lifeguards agreed to continue working untill Dec 7. 

 

 
Paddy | 02 December 2017 - 18:51:45

In most countries you get paid every week, in Thailand every month. But the PPAO are late 2 weeks and still no pay. If you did not pay me on a Friday, you would not see me on a Monday. These guys save thousands of lives every year, putting their own life on the line to save some fat farong who was told not to swim in the first place.

crispy | 02 December 2017 - 12:39:45

I don't know if they do it there but in Australia they have volunteers as lifegaurds as well as paid ,if this was the case then while they sort out their pay dispute they would still have coverage of the beaches and people could swim in relative safety .

CaptainJack69 | 02 December 2017 - 12:05:58

Is that all there is to it? I doubt it.

In the real world nobody gets their wages paid to them immediately, not unless they're working cash-in-hand and then they are responsible for paying their own tax. Are these boys paying their tax? Social security?

Paddy | 02 December 2017 - 09:06:37

The PPAO were told by Bangkok to give the lifeguards whatever they needed to do their job a few months ago, but hell no, they screwed the whole thing up. The head of the PPAO should be held responsible for any drownings and charged with murder. The guy is a complete idiot. A pure disgrace that we don't have qualified lifeguards on the beaches.

