THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 172

Two new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 172

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 11) announced two more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 April 2020, 12:40PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 172.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,167 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were two “new cases”.

Of the 2,167 placed under observation, 1,983 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 184 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 69 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The report noted that 56 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the two new cases announced today as follows:

Case 171. A Thai woman, 64, who was a maid and stayed at a house near Surin Beach, Cherng Talay. She became ill on Apr 2. Six persons had high risk exposure to this patient. 

Case 172. A Thai woman, 36, a food vendor living in Patong. She had high risk exposure to Cases 146 and 147, Thai women who together worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd (see here). Three persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man 20, surrenders to police with one ya bah pill so he can get food in prison
Man, 28, found dead on Khao Rang
Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket
Cold water poured on fun at Songkran
PM condemns curfew breakers
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket preps for lockdown! 5 hotels exempt from closing? Phuket COVID-19 measures || April 10
Mango picker killed by wild elephant
50 new national COVID-19 cases, one more death
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170
Protecting society’s most vulnerable
Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout
School holidays canned after term delay
Asia virus latest: Australia raids cruise ship; Taiwan demands WHO apology
Bangkok alcohol ban set to last 10 days

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

The order was first published 80 minutes before curfew? Talk about short notice. And all because peo...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Pretty sneaky and cowardly way of doing things, announcing it just before the evening curfew kicks i...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

what about inflated prices for foreigners in hospitals, i bet that's perfectly legal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

I can hear already the moaning of those who didn't see that coming .Guess comments will become e...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Worker camps, with the cheesy face masks-perfect storm for an anti- bacterial resistant cholera -or ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Kurt, I see you still have nothing better to do right now as to drive around and check on worker ca...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Can anyone explain how me having a beer in my apartment contributes to the spread of the virus?...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

So will we be able to go out for groceries, or not? Is it a request or a public order? Lot's o...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Replace "that" with "think."...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Pascale, you don't that goldwing may have been inferring water throwing won't stop..no, you ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 