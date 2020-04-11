Two new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 172

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 11) announced two more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 April 2020, 12:40PM

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 172.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,167 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were two “new cases”.

Of the 2,167 placed under observation, 1,983 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 184 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 69 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 56 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the two new cases announced today as follows:

Case 171. A Thai woman, 64, who was a maid and stayed at a house near Surin Beach, Cherng Talay. She became ill on Apr 2. Six persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 172. A Thai woman, 36, a food vendor living in Patong. She had high risk exposure to Cases 146 and 147, Thai women who together worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd (see here). Three persons had high risk exposure to this patient.