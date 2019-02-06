PHUKET: Two more candidates have registered to contest Phuket seats in the House of Representatives in the upcoming election to be held on March 24, the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 February 2019, 10:05AM

Two more candidates register to contest Phuket seats in the upcoming national election. Photo: PEC

The new candidates, Kronnalat Kananulak and Pakin Chantira, entered the race on the second day of candidate registrations at Phuket Community Hall yesterday (Feb 5).

The pair brought the total number of candidates running for Phuket seats in the election to 34 following a surge in registration on the first day of registrations on Monday (Feb 4). (See story here.)

Phuket has been allocated two seats in the national parliament to be formed, to represent the island’s 294,712 eligible voters.

Miss Kronnalat of the People Reform Party registered to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1, which comprises Mueang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew and Rawai.

Mr Pakin of the Thai Liberal Party registered to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 2, which comprises Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes and Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon.

Candidates have until 4:30 pm on Friday (Feb 8) to register their candidacy for the Phuket seats.

