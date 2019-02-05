PHUKET: A total of 32 candidates yesterday registered to contest the two House of Representatives seats reserved for Phuket in the national election to be held on March 24.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 February 2019, 12:49PM

A total of 32 candidates registered on the first day yesterday (Feb 4). Photo: PEC

Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap announces to the press that registration for candidates is now open. Photo: PEC

The registration period for candidates opened at 8:30am yesterday (Feb 4).

Candidates from the major parties were the first to arrive at Phuket Community Hall in Phuket Town to register their candidacy, along with their party sponsors and teams of supporters.

A total of 17 candidates registered to contest the House of Representatives seat for Phuket Constituency 1, which comprises Mueang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew and Rawai.

A further 15 candidates registered their candidacy for Phuket Constituency 2, which comprises Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes and Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon.

The boundaries came under scrutiny for revision late last year in anticipation of the upcoming national election, with the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) proposing three new versions of Phuket’s electoral districts to the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) in Bangkok in November. (See story here.)

The PEC later confirmed the new constituency boundaries on Dec 3. (See PEC map here.)

Present to endorse the registration of the Democrat Party candidates of Raywat Areerob for Constituency 1 and former Senator Chaiyot Punyawai for Constituency 2 was Anchalee Tephabutra, a staunch Democrat and a former Phuket Member of Parliament.

Ms Anchalee currently serves on Executive Committee of the Democrat Party. Under the Government of Abhisit Vejjajiva, the 27th Prime Minister of Thailand from 2008 to 2011, she served as Advisor to the Prime Minister.

After their registrations had been formally accepted, candidates were given their randomly selected ballot numbers.

Present to witness the proceedings were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Provincial Election Commission officers and Col Witoon Kongsudjai, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

The candidates who registered yesterday – all men – were named with the ballot numbers as:

Constituency 1

1. Chula Samart, Thai Local Power Party

2. Amnard Srifah, Phalang Thai Rak Thai Party

3. Soranan Sanae, Thai Liberal Party

4. Thiradej Phumnumchai, Prachachat Party

5. Anucha Chiachayanukorn, Thai Forest Land Reclamation Party

6. Jirathep Navarak, Chartthaipattana Party

7. Akapol Nonsi, Action Coalition for Thailand

8. Wisit Anansiriphan, Future Forward Party

9. Cholasit Kaewyarat, Thai Rumpalung Party

10. Peerapong Ponpramoon, Prachaniyom Party

11. Pravit Nawee, New Palangharma Party

12. Platt Chantarasopin, Puea Chat Party

13. Raywat Areerob, Democrat Party

14. Napt Srintong, Bhumjaithai Party

15. Chinsit Tanchalert, People Progressive Party

16. Chaipitak Aungsinkatrakoon, Klong Thai Party.

17. Sutha pathip Na Thalang, Palang Pracharath Party

Constituency 2

1. Hassaron Arwatnakarnkoon, Thai Rumpalung Party

2. Nattee Tinsakhu, Palang Pracharath Party

3. Santi Kohkawi, Prachaniyom Party

4. Narong Singkala, Chartthaipattana Party

5. Chalert TinKohkaew, Prachachat Party

6. Supanat Leungluea, Future Forward Party

7. Sonthaya Laohluang, Pheu Thai Party

8. Worathanat Wongna, People Progressive Party

9. Songyot Hemhong, Action Coalition for Thailand

10. Chaiya Ekwanich, Thai People Power Party

11. Chaiyot Panyawai, Democrat Party

12. Chakrapong Hassachai, Khlong Thai Party

13. Santi Attasupprakul,Bhumjaithai Party

14. Chanwet Chotikijsomboon, Puea Chat Party

15. Samphan Singsida, Thai Local Power Party

(See full list in Thai here.)

The registration period for candidates will close 4:30pm this Friday (Feb 8).

– Puttimas Puttasuwan