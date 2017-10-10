Recent Comments

Phuket beach inspection leads to smoking ban at 20 beaches nationwide It makes up of" one third "of the...!Wondering where those numbers come from.And the fine compared with the fine for polluting some "Kl...(Read More)

Former Phuket land officials jailed for illegal land titles I have no sympathy for this three, however, I do, in my opinion, believe they are the puppets, not the puppet master/s. A jail term would seem better ...(Read More)

Phuket beach inspection leads to smoking ban at 20 beaches nationwide Funny. So smoking on a beach can be punished with up to 1 year in jail, and/or up to B 100,000 fine! Yesterday I red that the Rawai Mayor not want ...(Read More)

Phuket beach inspection leads to smoking ban at 20 beaches nationwide Excellent news. Without even mentioning the great news of regular non smoking beach goers no longer having to breath that nonsense...(Read More)

Phuket enjoys 50,000-tourist boost during Golden Week This is good news! And, by law, it would put a minimum of β2.5 million into the lifeguard funding. That, along with September revenues, should be m...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty The only REAL message it sends to the tourists in the world wich the TAT lured to Thailand with their phantastic idea of SUMMER SEASON instead of OFF...(Read More)

‘No more dumping in my klong,’ says Chalong Mayor install hidden cameras. And a fine of 2000 thb only? That is a joke! A fine of 10,000 thb is more realistic for trying to stop the lousy dump pract...(Read More)