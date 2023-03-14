Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Turtle eggs laid at Sai Khu

Turtle eggs laid at Sai Khu

PHUKET: Marine experts have yet to determine what type of turtle eggs were laid on the beach at Ao Sai Khu, near Nai Yang Beach, early yesterday morning (Mar 13).

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 10:57AM

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

« »

Officers at Sirinat National Park received a call from local resident Kriangkrai Dejom, from Srisoonthorn, at 6am, informing them that he had just witnessed a turtle laying eggs on the beach, located in Moo 2 Sakhu.

Nation Park officers arrived to have Mr Kriangkrai direct them to the turtle nest.

Mr Kriangkrai said he first saw the turtle make its way up the beach at about 5am. The turtle laid the eggs, covered the nest, then made its way back into the sea.

Mr Kriangkrai was unable to identify which species of turtle had laid the eggs, and was unable to describe the turtle in sufficient detail for park officers to make an educated guess.

Park officers noted that the tracks left in the sand indicated that the turtle measured some 70 centimetres across with a fin-span of 1.06 metres.

The eggs were left in the nest some 50-70cm deep in the sand, officers noted. There were 107 turtle eggs in total, with all of them appearing to be capable of producing offspring, officers said.

Brightview Center

As the nest was at risk of being flooded during high tide, the officers carefully removed the eggs and transported them to a safe site on Nai Yang Beach near the national park’s visitor’s centre.

The eggs will be protected at the safe site and monitored by park officers until they hatch and the baby turtles make their way to the sea, officers said.

Sai Khu Beach is already known as a location for turtles to lay their eggs. In 2020, a leatherback turtle laid 123 eggs at the beach, which were also taken into care until they hatched.

The report of the nest found yesterday did not mention whether or not a reward was still being offered for reporting any turtle nests discovered.

At last report in 2021, two people who reported a leatherback nest and a ridley turtle nest on Mai Khao Beach each received B20,000 for reporting the nests. The money was handed over at a small ceremony led by Thalang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit
Ministries urged to prepare for 80mn visitors in 2027
Anutin urges WFH amid recent drop in air quality
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame for monastery killings
Politicians step up election campaigns
Deputy PM Jurin plugs commerce in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found floating believed to be missing Phuket expat, Hookah raid in Patong || March 13
Russians putting down roots in kingdom
MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage
Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone
Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found
Tiger numbers increase after bantengs released
Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao
Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

 

Phuket community
French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Christy/Kurt - according to the French gov a welfare recipient MUST "Be actively looking for a ...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Good old Kurt ! Always trying to find an excuse for every wrongdoing foreigner. ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Some people should educate themselves a bit more. Russians are still free to travel to most countrie...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Pics are not annoying, just ridiculously childish. It tells something. In most countries plain cloth...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Many Thai make mistakes in writing down names/addresses. I always give it typed down to shops/author...(Read More)

Politicians step up election campaigns

Not a single word of the politicians about the sick making, killing levels of smog all over Thailand...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Bali solved the same problems with motorbike 'hoons' at once, 2 days ago.. From now on are f...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

More and more the Russians ( unfortunately also the good ones) become the pariahs of the world. UN v...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone

LOL. Maybe for a Taswegian but to most others she is a bit of a bushpig. She deserved to lose her du...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

This has all the hallmarks of being written by a Russian trying to make their presence here sound wo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 