TUI confirms still flying to Phuket

PHUKET: European travel giant TUI has confirmed that it will continue with its flights to Phuket throughout the Winter schedule as planned.

tourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 December 2021, 09:43AM

A passenger disembarking a TUI Fly Nordic flight gives the thumbs-up after landing in Phuket on Nov 29. Photo: AoT Phuket

The confirmation follows reports that TUI had cancelled all flights to Phuket from European cities from December through April next year due to Omicron concerns.

The reports claim that TUI made the announcement on Christmas Day.

The cancellation of flights was reported to have affected an estimated 30,000 tourists who had booked to fly to Phuket.

“This is completely false,” Adam Györki, Communications Manager, Sweden, at the TUI head office in Stockholm told The Phuket News by email last night.

“We will continue flying to Phuket for the season from the Nordics,” he added.

“TUI has a strong relationship with the Thai people and will continue to safely operate flights to Phuket during this season,” Mr Györki noted.

TUI resumed its regular direct flights from Europe to Phuket on Nov 29 with a direct flight from Copenhagen bringing 345 foreigner travellers to the island.

