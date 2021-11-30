TUI resumes Phuket flights from Copenhagen

PHUKET: TUI Fly Airlines, operating under the umbrella group of major international travel operator TUI, resumed its direct flights from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Phuket yesterday (Nov 29), bringing 345 foreigner travellers to the island.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 November 2021, 02:51PM

TUI Fly Airlines Flight 6B371 touched down at Phuket International Airport at 10:45am.

Present to welcome the arrivals at Gate 11 was Phuket Airport Deputy Director Kanyarat Suthipattanakit and a host of airport and airline representatives.

Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket) marked that the flight was the first TUI flight from the Danish capital since the Test and Go tourism entry scheme was launched on Nov 1.

Phuket airport has been gearing up to receive larger tour groups arriving in light of the rising number of arrivals since Nov 1, AoT Phuket reported.

The airport saw 754 flights by 18 airlines operate on Nov 21, AoT Phuket confirmed. For Dec 21 the airport is already scheduled to operate 1,351 flights by 23 airlines.

Manat Sotharat, Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Operations and Maintenance, led a meeting last Friday specifically to discuss works needed to be done in order to ensure the airport was ready to receive such groups, the operator added.

The meeting came one day before Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong and Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Raktaengam welcome a delegation of Ambassadors and spouses on Saturday (Nov 27) for the “Ambassador’s Trip to Phuket 2021”.

During the visit, the ensemble of diplomats will tour the island to review its readiness to receive tourists, and then report back to their home nations, AoT noted in a separate report.

According to the Phuket Immigration Daily Report posted earlier today, a total of 36,366 people had arrived on the island from abroad from Nov 1-29.

Of those, 24,275 were Test and Go arrivals (22,796 foreigners, 1479 Thais), 11,951 were Sandbox arrivals (11565 foreigners, 386 Thais) and 140 arrived under the Alternative Quarantine requirements (135 foreigners, 5 Thais).

Russians now top international arrivals to Phuket with 5,071 Russian nationals landing on the island from Nov 1-29, followed by Germans (4,870), British nationals 2,919, United States nationals (2,151) and Israel nationals (2,173). Thai nationals accounted for 1,870 arrivals.

From July 1 - Nov 29, a total of 96,913 international arrivals landed on the island, Phuket Immigration noted.