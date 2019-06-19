THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Tsunami evacuation drill to be held at Patong Beach

PHUKET: A mass tsunami-evacuation drill will be held in Patong next Tuesday (June 25), with the tsunami-warning sirens sounding the alarm at 1:30pm.

tourismmarineSafetydisasterspatong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 June 2019, 05:32PM

Emergency responders take part in a full-scale tsunami-evacuation drill in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Emergency responders take part in a full-scale tsunami-evacuation drill in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The drill is part of a series of mass tsunami-evacuation exercises being held throughout all six Andaman coast provinces under the banner of the Integrated Disaster Management Exercise (IDMEx 2019: TSUNAMI), explained an advisory from the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

The IDMEx 2019 will see mass tsunami-evacuation drills conducted in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun over two days, next Monday and Tuesday (June 24-25), it added,

The evacuation exercise in Patong will last two hours, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, the DDPM-Phuket advisory noted.

Similar tsunami-evacuation drills will be held in Baan Bang Baen in Ranong, at Baan Nam Khem in Takupa, Phang Nga, and at Haad Suu San Hoi (Fossil Shell Beach) in Ao Nang, Krabi from 10:30am to midday next Monday (June 24).

Tsunami-evacuation drills will be held in Trang and Satun from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, also on Monday (June 24).

This Friday (June 21), evacuation training for community leaders and local business owners will be held at the Patong Municipality offices, starting at 1pm.

Next Wednesday (June 26), a meeting will be at the DDPM Region 18 Phuket office in Phuket Town to review the exercise and make any adjustments necessary, the advisory explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

A further review and “Table Top Exercise” will be held at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra hotel in Phuket Town from 9am to 4pm on June 28, followed by a “Functional Exercise” held at Phuket Provincial Hall from 9am to 4:30pm on July 1, the advisory added.

From July 4-6, evacuation drill exercises will be held at the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham, Wichit, followed by a review of the exercise at the Phuket Deep Sea Port on July 7.

“Those who living in the evacuation drill areas, please join the evacuation drills at the set locations and times,” the DDPM asked in its notice.

People seeking more information were urged to call the DDPM 24-hour hotline 1784.

The tsunami evacuation routes for the popular tourist beaches at Patong, Kamala, Kata and Karon, and elsewhere in Phuket’s main coastal areas, were to undergo a full review as of last September, after a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, leaving nearly 2,000 people dead, some 5,000 believed missing and more than 74,000 homeless. (See story here.)

Experts feared that another tsunami could hit Indonesia after more than 200 people were killed and more than 1,000 people were injured at the southern end of Sumatra by a wave triggered by the eruption of a volcano known as the “child” of Krakatoa in December. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tsunami evacuation drill announced
No ‘tsunami alert’, just notice to be aware, says Phuket disaster chief
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Phoenix salvage team gives up
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan

 

Phuket community
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Sorry Mr. Kurt but i dont understand your problem because i have my own pump and dont have problems ...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Sorry mr Wiesel. In Thailand is a lot of 'planning-talks' happening . After that it stops, i...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

For a country that finds no sign of prostitution in Pattaya, not finding cruelty at the zoo is hardl...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

“No evidence of animal cruelty has been found.”. Just in the same way than Thai police can make...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

This is similar to the police walking along Bangla Road recently and reporting that "nope...ain...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

That concrete cell that the tiger is shown in should be considered as cruelty to animals. What a ho...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

what ever anybody in Thailand is planing or doing - for mister kurt it is negativ!! ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Baan and Beyond
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor

 