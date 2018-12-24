THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn as death toll hits 281

INDONESIA: Another tsunami could strike Indonesia, experts warned yesterday (Dec 23), a day after more than 200 people were killed by a wave triggered by a volcanic eruption.

disasters
By AFP

Monday 24 December 2018, 09:23AM

Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra yesterday (Dec 23) after the area was hit by a tsunami on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra yesterday (Dec 23) after the area was hit by a tsunami on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 281 people dead and more than 1,000 people injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, officials yesterday, voicing fears that the toll would rise further.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday after a volcano known as the “child” of Krakatoa erupted

"The number of victims and damage will continue to rise," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said earlier today (Dec 24), as the desperate search for survivors ramped up.

Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into a concert by pop group “Seventeen” – hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.

In a tearful Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band's bassist and road manager had been killed and his wife was missing.

Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 222 people confirmed dead, 843 people injured and 28 missing, Nugroho said.

Tsunamis triggered by volcanic eruptions are relatively rare, caused by the sudden displacement of water or “slope failure”, according to the International Tsunami Information Centre.

Unlike those caused by earthquakes, which trigger alert systems, these tsunamis give authorities very little time to warn residents of the impending threat.

The destructive wave left a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches. A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular spot for day-trippers on the west coast of Java.

Photographer Oystein Andersen described how he was caught up in the disaster while on the beach taking photos of Anak Krakatoa.

“I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m inland,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“(The) next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the “powerful waves” reached a height of 30-90 centimetres (1-3 feet).

Asep Perangkat said he was with his family when the wave surged through Carita, carving a swath of destruction, dragging cars and shipping containers.

“Buildings on the edge of the beach were destroyed. Trees and electric poles fell to the ground,” he told AFP.

In Lampung province, on the other side of the strait, Lutfi Al Rasyid fled the beach in Kalianda city, fearing for his life.

“I could not start my motorbike so I left it and I ran... I just prayed and ran as far as I could,” the 23-year-old told AFP.

Kathy Mueller from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the toll was likely to rise as the conditions on the ground became clearer.

“The situation, and the death toll, will remain fluid over the next days and even weeks,” she told AFP.

Aid workers were helping to evacuate the injured and bring in clean water and tarpaulins to provide shelter, she added, saying the group was preparing for the possibility of diseases breaking out in the tsunami zone.

US President Donald Trump was among world leaders to offer messages of support after the “unthinkable devastation” of Saturday's tsunami.

“We are praying for recovery and healing,” he tweeted. “America is with you!”

The UN and European Union both pledged to mobilise humanitarian support if requested by Jakarta.

“The United Nations stands ready to support the ongoing government-led rescue and relief efforts,” a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

 

‘An initial error’

Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, emerged around 1928 in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive eruption in 1883 killed at least 36,000 people and affected global weather patterns for years.

“The cause of the undersea landslide was due to volcanic activity of Anak Krakatoa, which coincided with a high tide due to the full moon,” Nugroho told reporters in Yogyakarta.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Prof David Rothery from The Open University said that the proximity of the volcano to the coast gave authorities very little time to act.

“This is so close to the affected shorelines that warning time would have been minimal given the high speeds at which tsunami waves travel,” he said.

Indonesian authorities initially said the wave was not a tsunami, but instead a tidal surge and urged the public not to panic.

Nugroho later apologised, saying because there was no earthquake it had been difficult to ascertain the cause of the incident early on. “If there is an initial error we’re sorry,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Indonesia’s geological agency, Anak Krakatoa had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of metres into the air.

Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Most recently in the city of Palu on Sulawesi island a quake and tsunami in September killed thousands of people.

On December 26, 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the Sumatra coast in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

What caused the tsunami?

The tsunami “appears to have been caused by an underwater collapse” of part of the Anak Krakatoa volcano, said David Rothery of The Open University in Britain.

The volcano has been particularly active since June, noted Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff at the University of Paris-South.

The tsunami that struck on Saturday was the third to hit Indonesia in six months.

Indonesia has 127 active volcanoes and lies on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire”, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

Why was it so deadly?

Anak Krakatoa, located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, is close to densely populated zones.

And while the tsunami was relatively small, Richard Teeuw of the University of Portsmouth in England said: “Such waves – laden with debris – can be deadly for coastal communities, especially if there is no warning.”

Simon Boxall of Southampton University added that the region was also in spring tide, “and it would appear that the wave hit some of the coastal areas at the highest point of this high tide, exacerbating the damage done.”

It also struck at night, further catching people by surprise.

Why were people not warned?

“We were helpless given how sudden” the event took place, Bardintzeff said. “The time between cause and effect was a few dozen minutes, which was too short to warn the population”.

“Tsunami warning buoys are positioned to warn of tsunamis originated by earthquakes at underwater tectonic plate boundaries,” Rothry said.

“Even if there had been such a buoy right next to Anak Krakatoa, this is so close to the affected shorelines that warning time would have been minimal given the high speeds at which tsunami waves travel.”

Could more tsunamis be coming?

“The likelihood of further tsunamis in the Sunda Strait will remain high while Anak Krakatoa volcano is going through its current active phase because that might trigger further submarine landslides,” Teeuw said.

Bardintzeff also warned that “we must be wary now that the volcano has been destabilised”.

Teeuw said that sonar surveys would now be needed to map the seafloor around the volcano, but “unfortunately submarine surveys typically take many months to organise and carry out,” he added.

But “devastating tsunami caused by volcanic eruptions are rare; one of the most famous (and deadly) was caused by the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Govt calls for reports of persons believed missing in Indonesian tsunami
’Volcano’ tsunami death toll jumps to least 168
‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 62 in Indonesia
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Czech tsunami victim searching for Thais who saved her
New salvage team confident in raising the Phoenix
Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Phoenix salvage team gives up
National disaster chief orders Phuket officials to maintain tsunami-warning towers

 

Phuket community
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Arrive at the international airport and your first experience in Phuket is a grumpy immigration offi...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Good swim against the tide of contrary comments and stats enunciated in the article Pauly, but goo...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

...Police don't have to mention anything. From the scant info of the accident, how is it possibl...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

...perhaps you missed it, but Thai authorities become increasingly aware that viral negative publici...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

Well it's because we don't live a Police state where cops are on every corner. If you live ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

To say that the jammed traffic on Phuket roads is "Thai people coming from other provinces to g...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

Patongs shift to a more family oriented market is nothing new, it's been getting less 'Bangl...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

"Happened on Gran Canaria in early 2005/ 50% down,many 100 hotels closed down" What an unb...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

"Why on earth would any experienced western traveler go to Phuket these days"And why are y...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

Its getting more expensive every time i go and it does not help with the police trying to fine you e...(Read More)

 

Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 