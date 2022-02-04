BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Trouble at Phanason Grand Ville

Trouble at Phanason Grand Ville

PHUKET: A group of disgruntled residents at the Phanason Grand Ville housing estate in Bang Jo, Srisoonthorn, gathered in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall to protest ongoing problems at the housing development.

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 February 2022, 05:04PM

The residents at the new Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong woonciew met the residents to hear their complaints. Photo: PR Phuket

The residents at the new Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong woonciew met the residents to hear their complaints. Photo: PR Phuket

The residents explained that the problems ran the gamut from waste collection, security systems and land allocation to even water and power supply.

One of the critical issues is the loingstandign unresolved problem of ensuring water supply.

“Deceived us for six years, good things we never get,” said one sign. “Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew please help us,” said another.

Other signs read: “We have been tricked into selling our house without water sources for 6 years”; “The groundwater that was claimed by the neighbours of the village”; “Water is life, have you never thought that or you were foolish?” and :Enough with deceptive promises”.

Brightview Center

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew exited the main building to hear the group’s complaints first hand.

He also received in person a formal written request for government assistance in resolving the ongoing issues.

Governor Narong said the matter would be handed over to the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ombudsman, and assured that the relevant government agencies would be called in to investigate the problems.

Phuket community
Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

Could TPN possibly get a definitive statement from the Phuket governor as to whether we need to wear...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

A real class act there. I wonder how much the "dark-skinned man" had to pay the police fo...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

Thieving b******. Denied it until he couldn't. Shameless. ...(Read More)

Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

What's with the quasi- medical top he is wearing- he has no medical qualifications whatsoever. J...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

Kick this… out of the country forever thanks. Think this it’s not the first time and not last ti...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

I tough any carrier is fully responsible for his passengers and had to bring them back at his own ex...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

Kurt@ antigen test before departure is Verboten origins are not compliant and airlines are lax - we ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

@ Kurt Uuhh, Omicron BA2. Panicking again?...(Read More)

Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

Should stop any regulations about wearing a mask on the streets anyway....(Read More)

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

Most bar girls don't recieve a salary, so they have talk the customer into buying them a lady dr...(Read More)

 

