Trouble at Phanason Grand Ville

PHUKET: A group of disgruntled residents at the Phanason Grand Ville housing estate in Bang Jo, Srisoonthorn, gathered in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall to protest ongoing problems at the housing development.

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 February 2022, 05:04PM

The residents at the new Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 3). Photo: PR Phuket

The residents explained that the problems ran the gamut from waste collection, security systems and land allocation to even water and power supply.

One of the critical issues is the loingstandign unresolved problem of ensuring water supply.

“Deceived us for six years, good things we never get,” said one sign. “Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew please help us,” said another.

Other signs read: “We have been tricked into selling our house without water sources for 6 years”; “The groundwater that was claimed by the neighbours of the village”; “Water is life, have you never thought that or you were foolish?” and :Enough with deceptive promises”.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew exited the main building to hear the group’s complaints first hand.

He also received in person a formal written request for government assistance in resolving the ongoing issues.

Governor Narong said the matter would be handed over to the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ombudsman, and assured that the relevant government agencies would be called in to investigate the problems.