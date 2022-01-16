BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed

PHUKET: The trial of Pornthep Channaong, the Phuket police officer who shot a 25-year-old noodle venor on Bangla Rd while drunk off duty in February last year, has still been postponed for COVID reasons. The next trial date is currently set for March.

patongpolicecrimeviolence
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 January 2022, 12:00PM

Pornthep Channarong, a corporal of the Phuket Provincial Police at the time, is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd, Patong, early on Feb23 last year. . Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep was drunk off-duty when he shot noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab in the stomach on Bangla Rd in Patong early on Feb 23 last year.

He was corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who had just been transferred to Region 8 Police at the time.

Pornthep was quickly stripped of his rank and discharged from the Royal Thai Police. He now faces charges of attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area.

Mr Aroon has been left paralysed from the waist down after surgeons removed the bullet, which had lodged near his spine. His wife, Kulthida Chananan, spends most of her time caring for him, and their two young children.

The trial was first deferred in August last year, and again in September. Now it has been postponed again, until Mar 17.

“No progress has been made in the trial,” Kerdphol Kaewkerd, the Bangkok-based lawyer assisting Mr Aroon with the case for free, told The Phuket News.

“The court has scheduled an examination for witnesses on March 17-18, and April 7,” he said.

“The appointment for witness examination has been scheduled since last year, but has to be postponed every time because the defendant’s lawyer has requested to postpone the appointment two to three times, claiming that it is during the COVID outbreak, and the lawyers, prosecutors and courts can’t find the time to match,” he said.

Mr Kerdphol confirmed that Pornthep continues to remain in remand at Phuket Provincial Prison.

“The police take care of the family to a certain extent, not special care. Police patrol their house from time to time,” he added.

Lt Gen Amphol Buarabporn, who took up the post of Region 8 Police Commander after the shooting in February last year, said he did not know much about the case, but strongly dried it and thanked the press for following up on progress in the trial.

“The police can’t shoot anyone carelessly, Lt Gen Amphol told The Phuket News.

“The use of guns by police has rules. Everyone must obtain prior authorisation every time they carry a firearm in a public area.

“If you are in uniform, you are legally allowed to carry a gun because it is considered that you are on duty. But if they are not in uniform, permission must be obtained first,” he said.

Unsolicited, Lt Gen Amphol said that he would raise the issue with subordinate officers.

Phuket community
More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

They really need to start dishing out fines to people who don't follow the rules and it's no...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

You can't move for beach vendors in Kamala either. It's not as if the cops are unaware of th...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

Sec2 seems to be right in his Jan 5-15 couple observation. Clearly very unprofessional/off the worl...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

Security guard walked up handed one mask to a family of five, then walked off, embarrassed and did n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Is there a silent understanding between PEBA 'President' and Bangla venue entrepreneurs to s...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing virus curbs

When Government mulls easing virus curbs than it can make a statement by re-installing 'Test &am...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

Maybe the PN can clarify if they really escaped, or just didn't know. Very confusing. In any c...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

This story does not make any sense. Couple to stay Jan 5-15, goes for test on 14 which is 9 days aft...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

A cristal clear piece of 'Opinion'. It seems that mobile food vendors operate freely in a l...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing virus curbs

Thailand please do not become blase about the omicron variant just because it's symptoms are not...(Read More)

 

