Travelling Phuket expats test positive on return home

PHUKET: Two expats from Phuket have tested positive for COVID-19 at the checkpoint leading onto the island while trying to return home from travelling off-island. One of them is an Italian man who returned from a trip to Krabi, the other is a Belgium man who had returned from Bangkok after visiting the Belgium embassy to renew his passport.

Tuesday 27 April 2021, 02:13PM

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reported that the two men were required to be tested on arrival in Phuket due to the current policy mandating that all Phuket people returning to the island to be tested for COVID-19 if they are unable to prove that they are fully vaccinated or present a COVID-free certificate confirming they had tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of arriving in Phuket.

The PPHO marked in its ongoing release of timelines of the movements of a person now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 the movements of both the Italand and the Belgium man.

The 36-year-old Italian man tested positive at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint after returning from a motorbike trip in Krabi and Phang Nga on Apr 22.

A second test confirmed he was COVID-positive on Apr 23, and he was taken to receive treatment at Thalang Hospital.

The 32-year-old Belgium man tested positive at the checkpoint after he returned from a round-trip to Bangkok by bus to renew his passport at the Belgium embassy.

He was taken to receive treatment at Patong Hospital.

The PPHO yesterday issued a warning for those traveling on the same bus with the man to contact the public health officials, as they are now considered “high-risk people”.

The PPHO noted that from Apr 22-25 a total of 9,310 arrivals had been tested at the three arrival testing centres set up ‒ at Phuket airport and at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, and now at the Phuket Gateway, where all arrivals on buses and vans coming onto the island are checked.

Of those, 13 people had tested positive at the arrival testing centres, the PPHO noted.

However, further follow-up tests had confirmed that four of the 13 who tested positive by the rapid tests were actually false positives. The four were not infected with COVID-19.

INFECTION UPDATE

The PPHO last night reported that Phuket recorded 13 new cases of infection yesterday (Apr 26), bringing to 348 the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3.

Of the 348 people infected, 255 were still under medical care, while 92 people had been discharged from medical care, the PPHO noted.

The PPHO this morning also released an updated report of the number of COVID patients receiving treatment at each hospital.

The report, dated as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 26), noted that 82 people were receiving medical care at ‘Field Hospital 1’ at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus in Kathu.

A further 41 people were receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, along with 27 at Patong Hospital and 12 at Thalang Hospital.

Of the privately operated hospitals on the island, 54 people are currently receiving COVID treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, along with ZERO at Dibuk Hospital and 28 at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. All three hospitals are operated by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) Company Limited.

Nine people with COVID are receiving treatment at Mission Hospital Phuket and two are receiving treatment at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada.

The report also notes that 92 people have been discharged from COVID medical care, with one person referred to another facility, which has previously been reported as transferred to Bangkok.