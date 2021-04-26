COVID alert for Phuket passengers on buses to and from Bangkok

PHUKET: All passengers who were on two different buses between Phuket and Bangkok last week have been advised to contact Phuket health officials now that they are deemed to have had “high-risk contact” (HRC) for infection with COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 April 2021, 05:41PM

The passengers are asked to contact the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) immediately by calling 089-8740994.

The news came by a notice, issued jointly by no less than five Phuket government agencies, posted online this afternoon (Apr 26).

The first bus, from Phuket to Bangkok, operated by Bus Express Co Ltd, departed Phuket bus station at 6:30pm on Apr 21, said the notice.

The bus has the license plate number 15-4053 and is marked as bus 63-2, it added.

The second bus, from Bangkok to Phuket, operated by BorKhorSor999 Co Ltd, departed Mor Chit bus station in Bangkok at 6:30pm on Apr 22.

The bus has the license plate number 16-1005 and is marked as bus 949-1431.

“All passengers, please contact the PPHO by calling 089-8740994,” urged the notice.

People with general queries about the COVID-19 situation in Phuket were advised to call the general Phuket hotline numbers 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.