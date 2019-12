Tourists injured as tour boat hits yacht off Phuket

PHUKET: At least six tourists were injured as a tour boat collided with a yacht off near Koh Khai Nok, off Phuket’s east coast this afternoon (Dec 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 December 2019, 06:52PM

Tourists neeeding serious hospital treatment were taken to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

First aid was provided at the scene. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The injured tourists were brought ashore at AA Marina on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The injured were brought back to shore at AA Marina on Koh Siray.

A medical team from Phuket Provincial Hospital and Kusoldharm rescue workers provided first aid at the scene, before those needing more serious medical treatment were taken to hospital.

At least one person suffered critical injuries, with rescue workers providing CPR at the scene

MORE TO FOLLOW