Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

PHUKET: Personnel from the Royal Thai Navy this morning are scouring the waters off Phuket’s east coast for an 18-year-old crewman who fell overboard in a deadly collision of the tour boat he was working on with a large motoryacht off Koh Khai Nok late yesterday afternoon (Dec 18).

tourismtransportmarineSafetyaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 December 2019, 12:31PM

The search for missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot, 18, resumed this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot, 18, launched yesterday continued late into the night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourist Police visited the four hospitals where the injured tourists were taken for treatment of their injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourist Police visited the four hospitals where the injured tourists were taken for treatment of their injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot, 18, resumed this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Surat Mat-O-Sot, the 49-year-old captain of the tour boat, “Choksuphasan 35”, later died from injuries sustained in the collision, which occurred shortly before 4:30pm.

The motoryacht “Stallion”, a luxury Pershing 72 skippered by Russian national Alexander Gorbunov, 47, suffered little damage in the collision, and rendered immediate assistance, taking 36 of the 46 tourists on board the tour boat to Ao Por Grand Marina.

The remaining tourists along with five others – Capt Surat, one boat crewmen, one tour guide and one trainee – were brought ashore at AA Marina at Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town.

The other tour boat crewman on board at the time, Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot, 18, fell overboard in the collision, leading to a search for him being launched.

A team led by Royal Thai Navy personnel continued to search for Mr Kittipong late into the night, but failed to find him.

The search resumed this morning.

No passengers on board the yacht Stallion were injured in the collision, but the injured tourists from the tour boat were treated with first aid and those with serious injuries were taken to four different hospitals.

At Mission Hospital Phuket, two Iranian tourists, Hassan Fatehi, 30, and Shadi Danvandi, 27, had broken bones and needed. Both remain in hospital, noted a report by Phukt Tourist Police.

At Vachira Phuket Hospital, two Indian tourists, Dipali Duggal, 31, who suffered an ankle injury, and Vivek Kumar, 30, whose left leg was broken. Both needed surgery and also remain in hospital,

Tourist Police also reported that the tour guide from the Choksuphasan 35 suffered broken ribs, but did not name the guide or clarify whether the guide remained in hospital.

At Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Indian tourist Ashwini Pavankumar, 38, remains in care and under observation for head injuries.

Of the tourists taken to Ao Por Grand Marina, Tourist Police reported that four suffered only minor injuries: Rohan Jaggi, Dirya Jaggi, Emma Linhangen and Jokin Sandy.

However, 11 of the tourists were taken to Thalang Hospital, named as follows:

1. Mrs Sergei Vehentina, 68, Russian, swollen left knee and chest pain.

2. Mr Daniyal Paracha, 26, Pakistan, swollen left instep.

3. Mr Aashir Paracha, 20, Pakistan, pain to both legs, but refused to receive treatment.

4. Mrs Kelly Hopwood, 36, British, swollen left leg and wound to her mouth.

5. (Girl) Allson Hopwood, 7, Estonian, scratch on left leg.

6. (Girl) Lilly Hopwwod, 9, Estonian, scratches.

7. Ms Soraya Kavkani, 75, Iranian, pain at base of neck.

8. Mr Mahdi Azizi, 33, Iraqi, swollen shin and scratches on left hand.

9. Ms Shana Farhang, 21, British, pain on her forehead.

10. Mr Mohamed Kamil, 30, Egyptian, pain around left ankle.

11. Mr Sergei Naibich, 47, Russian, scratch on his left ankle, but refused to receive treatment.

All injured tourists treated at Thalang Hospital have been already discharged and returned to their hotels, the Tourist Police report confirmed.

The Tourist Police also reported that the tour operator, Andaman Sea Cruise Co Ltd, had the required insurance coverage with Bangkok Insurance Co Ltd and that the company will be responsible for all treatment costs.

Company representatives are to present the insurance documents to the hospitals today.