Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin

Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin

PHUKET: More than 35,000 people are expected to land on the island on domestic and international flights over the New Year holidays, officials announced yesterday (Dec 29).

tourismpatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 December 2022, 09:26AM

Tourists at Kata Beach. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Patong Beach is up in lights. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) is holding its ‘Colorful Phuket Countdown 2023’ event at Surin Beach. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The news comes as officials refrain from the usual high-profile promotion of such public events, held in the hope of attracting tourists to the island.

All major public events being held feature ceremonies and public displays of prayers and merit making for the recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the oldest child of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, who remains gravely ill after collapsing. At last report, last week, Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s condition had “stabilised”.

After meeting on Monday to discuss details of the New Year celebrations in Patong, Patong Municipality last night finally released basic details of its ‘Patong Countdown 2023’ event, which began yesterday.

The event is being held at the Patong Bay Hill hotel, with music performances by world-renowned DJs, illumination light-and-sound shows, and New Year countdown activities, Patong municipality announced.

The details announced last night barely expanded on the details announced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Tuesday.

Patong Municipality hosting its New Year celebrations at a private venue is a break from the traditional celebrations, which are usually held on Patong Beach.

Instead of organising festivities, Patong Municipality this year has organised areas where the public may enjoy the natural beauty of the area, and set up colourful LED light displays throughout the town where people can take souvenir photos.

However, the annoucnemnt last night did invite people to gather at Bangla Plaza to enjoy watching the fireworks display to usher in the New Year.

The subdued atmosphere continued in Phuket Town, with the annual Red Cross Fair (rebranded as the ‘Dee Phuket Fair’) getting underway at Saphan Hin on Wednesday, but officials only marking the official start of the event last night. The key feature highlighted was a traditional dance performance with candles performed in honour of Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Although renowned for its lucky draw prizes each year held to raise funds for vital Red Cross Phuket community support projects, so far this year no announcements have been made regarding the lucky draws. The fair will continue through to Jan 5, with live music performances every night.

Phuket officials have announced that Sapahan Hin will be the site of the main government-organised ‘Phuket Countdown 2023’ event. Taking the spotlight on New Year’s Eve will be popular R Siam artist Jeab Benjaporn, to be followed by the ushering in of the New Year with the traditional fireworks display, which last week officials touted to be “bigger than ever”. 

Festivities are continuing elsewhere across the island.

The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) is holding its ‘Colorful Phuket Countdown 2023’ event at Surin Beach. The festival began yesterday and continues through New Year’s Eve tomorrow night (Dec 29-31).

The festivities include hundreds of food stalls, along with a tattoo contest, a fancy balloon display, a “middle of the sea” light show and a “beautiful colours of Phuket” show.

Live music includes concerts on the beach by Thai band Skypass, who performed past night, and Open Game, who perform tonight (Dec 30). Thai singer Benz Jariya and band Du-Omay will perform on New Year’s Eve along with the popular Southern Thai band Kang Kang.

