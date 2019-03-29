THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Tourist transport vehicle parking woes in Phuket Old Town bring more changes

PHUKET: The issue of taxis, tuk-tuks and buses commandeering parking spaces and causing traffic congestion around Wat Mongkol Nimit on Dibuk Rd in the Phuket Old Town area came to ahead again this week, with local officials now forcing drivers of transport vehicles to either park inside the temple, or just drop of for pick up their passengers in front of the temple and then move on.

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 March 2019, 11:59AM

The Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit allowed the tourism transport vehicles to park on temple grounds. Photo: PR Dept

A variety of local law enforcement officers were also present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

A slew of complaints from local residents late last year saw Phuket City Traffic Police create a new ‘transport vehicles only’ zone in front of the temple, and corresponding zones throughout Phuket Twon where transport drivers could park their vehicles while waiting to return to pick up their passengers. (See story here.)

However, the problem has persisted, a meeting held on Tuesday (Mar 26) heard this week. Presiding over the meeting was Phuket City Deputy Mayor Kawee Tonsukatanon.

Also at the meeting were the Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit, Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang, Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Somchai Waithira , Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO) Specialist Somsak Kokmuangnong and Don Limnantapisit, President of the Phuket Old Town Community association, as well as representatives from Phuket City Municipality and other relevant government agencies.

In the hope of redressing the problem, the parties agreed to let transport vehicles, except buses, to park inside the temple grounds.

Also, the ‘transport vehicle only’ parking zone set up outside the temple has now been dedicated to a drop-off, pick-up only zone.

The changes will come into effect next Monday (Apr 1).

Phuket City Deputy Mayor Kawee noted that Phuket City Municipality will promote the changes so that transportation vehicle drivers know.

 

 

