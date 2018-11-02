THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police cave in to transport drivers’ parking demands

PHUKET: Following a slew of complaints from local residents about tuk-tuks, taxis and other transport vehicles commandeering public spaces in Phuket Town, Phuket City Traffic Police have clarified that new ‘transport vehicles only’ zones have been set up to allow easier access to popular areas.

By Tavee Adam

Friday 2 November 2018, 12:49PM

The solution to the illegal parking was to just make it legal. Images: Phuket City Traffic Police

A Traffic Police officer at the Phuket City Police who declined to be named explained to The Phuket News this morning that the new zones, akin to ‘taxi ranks’, came into effect yesterday (Nov 1).

“These parking areas set just for public transport vehicles started yesterday (Nov 1) after local people complained that public transportation vehicles, including tuk-tuks, vans and airport taxis, were parking wherever they liked, just like they used to,” the officer said.

“Although the government last year ordered transport drivers to park only in designated areas, they kept parking outside the areas until the local people finally filed a complaint about this to the Phuket City Police,” he added.

“Traffic Police and Phuket City Municipality in the end decided to set more parking zones reserved only for public transport vehicles. These zones will help organize their parking habits and keep Phuket Town neat and tidy,” the officer said.

However, the officer warned, “If they do not park in the correct spaces, their vehicle’s wheels will be locked. “

The officer did not clarify whether any fined would be levied.

“These new zones are on trial only. If the drivers make any problems for the people in those areas, we will start thinking about setting up another zone at a different place,” the officer said.

“All this is for the people’s benefit who live the areas affected. If the people complain more about messy parking, we will move the zone to another area,” he repeated.

So far five new ranks have been set up where divers can wait for customers, at the following locations:

1. in front of The Metropole Hotel, Phuket (Soi Surin)

2. in front of McDonald’s (Ong Sim Phai Rd, next to Robinson department store)

3. in front of the Expo Phuket market (Tilok-U-Thit 2 Rd)

4. in front of the Royal Phuket City Hotel (Phang Nga Rd)

5. in front of Thavorn Hotel (Rassada Rd)

Another rank has been set up outside Wat Mongkol Nimit on Deebuk Rd, but all drivers using this zone must have their engines turned off.

In addition, two marshalling areas have been established where drivers park while waiting to be called to a rank elsewhere in the town: one zone is along Anuphas Phuketkan Rd, the other is on Soi Bang Yai, all the way from Phuket Vocational College to the Phuket City Municipality Swimming Pool at Sapahn Hin.

 

 

