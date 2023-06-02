Tourist from Kazakhstan drowns at Kata Beach

PHUKET: A 24-year-old tourist from Kazakhstan has been confirmed dead after being pulled unconscious from the rough surf at Kata Beach in Karon yesterday (June 1).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 2 June 2023, 03:31PM

Lifeguards and beach-goers did what they could to return Mr Iskakov to life. Photo: Karon Municipality

The Karon Police Station was notified at around 3.30pm on Thursday (June 1) that a foreign man had drowned after going for a swim in the sea despite the rough weather.

Police officers and medical workers arrived at the scene to find Artur Iskakov, 24, unconscious and unresponsive on the beach. The man was identified as a national of Kazakhstan by his passport.

It was reported that lifeguards and beach-goers had been performing CPR before an ambulance rushed Mr Iskakov to the hospital. Sadly, the man was later pronounced dead.

The incident comes as the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), operating under the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), keeps reissuing weather warnings due to the southwestern monsoon in the Andaman Sea and Typhoon "Mawar" in the eastern part of the Philippines.

According to today’s (June 2) weather warning by the center, known locally as Phuket Met, strong winds will continue to bring waves between 2 and 3 meters high until next Tuesday (June 6).

People in Phuket are urged to take care and necessary precautions regarding the heavy weather and to stay informed of further announcements from the meteorologists.

Mr. Iskakov became the third person to drown in Phuket since the weather warning was announced in late May. Pavel Rafailovich, 52, from Russia died on May 27 at Patong Beach. Myanmar national Khin Maung Htun, 46, died at Layan Beach on May 30.