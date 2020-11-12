Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

BANGKOK: Thailand’s tourism minister has warned that local demand is expected to drastically slow amid a slumping economy if there is no proper plan to reopen to tourists next year.

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 November 2020, 10:16AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: MoTS

Local demand remains below 40% of last year’s figure despite an uptick in activity since the outbreak of the pandemic, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, that trend is likely to slow going into next year if there are no plans to revive the tourism industry after the government’s tourism stimulus campaign ends in January.

“We have a precarious year for domestic tourism waiting for us in 2021, with the number of trips and receipts possibly going down to 15% of 2019,” he said.

Recovering from the current crisis will be more difficult than it was to recover from the 1997 Asian financial crisis because of the pandemic’s broad impact on the economy, he said.

While for any recovery to happen, winning back foreign tourists will be vital since domestic tourism is small by comparison.

Mr Phiphat said that the government’s plan to lure overseas visitors with a Special Tourist Visa (STV) will not be enough on its own to save the industry, but it’s a start.

“We shouldn’t expect big things from the STV, but it can prepare local communities for a return of international arrivals and pave the way for further relaxation of restrictions in the next phase,” said Mr Phiphat.

One measure the government is looking to relax is the quarantine period for foreign arrivals, from 14 days currently to 10 days, though that plan has been halted temporarily following concerns of local transmissions.

The ministry is due to hold talks with the Chinese embassy this month to find a way of allowing Thai and Chinese tourists to freely visit each country.

Mr Phiphat is hopeful that Chinese tourists will be able to visit the country in February next year under a travel bubble scheme that will avoid the need for mandatory quarantine.

“Now, we need every segment of the tourism industry to help bring about a recovery. But this will depend on how each country lets their citizens easily fly back and forth,” Mr Phiphat said.

Meanwhile the South Korean embassy has agreed to let golfers travel to Thailand this winter to train on the condition they undergo quarantine procedures.

The ministry also plans to hold talks with foreign embassies in Thailand, including the Japanese, Vietnamese, Australian and New Zealand, to find a way out of the tourism impasse.

Mr Phiphat said during his visits to five to six provinces, most tourism operators said they will struggle to survive beyond the end of the year unless business picks up or the government can help them.

The ministry has agreed to establish a Tourism Recovery Fund worth B50-100 billion to rebuild and develop the industry, but is awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry.

“At least 50% of tourism-related businesses will permanently close if they cannot receive any effective measures from the government until the middle of next year,” Mr Phiphat said.

“But we cannot let them disappear because Thailand will be short on businesses that can accommodate tourists when things hopefully pick up.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt 7-Eleven robber in Wichit
Monks barred from rallies
Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Army house puts Prime Minister’s in jeopardy? Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’! || November 11
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case
Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence
Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days
Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket
Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient
Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US
New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled
Arnon urges guards to be peaceful
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10
Quarantine alone ‘not enough’
US justice chief authorises probes into vote fraud claims

 

Phuket community
Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

We will see a 'New Normal' price setting for everything in Thailand. And in 'New Normal&...(Read More)

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

I not believe that Yachts coming from Singapore, Malaysia and whatever asian countries are willing t...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

@Nasa12. That is a great question! Let's see or Mr Somsak and the press pick this up and come wi...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Galong. I understand your thinking and business planning. Fact remains that Thai know foreigners pa...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

@LALA,Thank you for the information, but my information is that flights from Thailand to Myanmar are...(Read More)

Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days

Wow, now proved that VIP's are also normal human and should quarantined. In what can Thai Embass...(Read More)

Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket

Great initiative. Now all they need to do is find some captains who won't crash or sink them. Go...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Galong Asking direct for a discount is usually what Indian tourist do.Apart from that it isn't ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

@DeKaaskopp I like the park, that's why I kept going. I moved around hoping to find a floating b...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

Quality outdoor adventure tours are likely a thing of the past. Domestic tourists shop by price and...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
AVC Engineering
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 