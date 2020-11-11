Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days

Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days

THAILAND: The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has told the general public not to worry regarding the report of a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case, while stressing the fact that the patient has been detected is a testimony of the country’s effective disease control system.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 11 November 2020, 04:54PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: The Bangkok Post.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: The Bangkok Post.

His remarks came after the report of a locally transmitted COVID-19 case among a VIP group.

On the recent proposal to cut quarantine days from 14 to 10 days for arrivals from lower-risk countries, the Minister of Public Health said the focus must now be shifted to pre-departure protocols, as new cases are still being found upon arrival despite a requirement that all passengers bound from Thailand must present a COVID-19 negative certification.

He said the 10 and 14 days quarantine duration do not have much difference medically, however the government will for now keep the quarantine duration at 14 days to alleviate the general public’s concerns.

Mr Anutin said the Thai embassies and airlines must step up their measures to minimize the chances of infected persons from arriving in Thailand, while reassuring the Thai public will be given priority over the plan to reboot tourism.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Army house puts Prime Minister’s in jeopardy? Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’! || November 11
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case
Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence
Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket
Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient
Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US
New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled
Arnon urges guards to be peaceful
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10
Quarantine alone ‘not enough’
US justice chief authorises probes into vote fraud claims
Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face
One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok
PM axes bill on military draft
No chance of coup, says army

 

Phuket community
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

So. If they have such a brilliant trace and track system in place and the public do not have to worr...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

Thank you Phuket News for trying to find out why the Dutchman was staying in a ASQ facility in Phuk...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Kurt, according to your mathematic example, they would need to test every single person in Europe gi...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

20/75/1500??? Open up the doors a bit more here and we will be in a worse Covid -19 situation than U...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

By the way, reg. Myanmar there is a way to get in, some of my business partners just recently flew i...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

It reminds me to the 2 Chinese tourists which were diagnosed positive beginning this year. Authoriti...(Read More)

Quarantine alone ‘not enough’

The first available vaccine should be reserved for K. , as his fear is taking over his life complete...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Yeah Kurt, keep multiplying it by 20 and the whole population of Thailand is at risk because this ca...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

@JohnC, you're right, don't forget how army conscripts sometimes are treated. Used for house...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

As I have witnessed over the years here, Thais still think it normal to discipline by force or viole...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
AVC Engineering
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand

 