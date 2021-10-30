BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

BANGKOK: Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has admitted that an error in judgement had been made in announcing that K-pop celebrity Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban would be performing at a New Year’s event in Phuket.

tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 30 October 2021, 09:48AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Questions have been raised about the government’s communication of news relating to its effort to invite globally renowned artists to perform in Thailand for New Year’s countdown events, after the Korean managing agency of pop celebrity Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban of K-pop band Blackpink fame issued a statement saying the artist will not be able to participate, reports state news agency NNT.

South Korea’s YG Entertainment issued a statement on Thursday (Oct 28) denying that Lisa had confirmed her participation in a countdown event in Thailand. The company said it was “grateful and honored for such a proposal to appear, but unfortunately, Lisa will not be able to attend the event.”

Tourism Minister Phiphat said the miscommunication was due to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports having communicated the matter without having examined the relevant details.

He said he would currently withhold from speaking about whether renowned opera tenor Andrea Bocelli would be able to hold a countdown performance in Thailand, adding that a lesson has been learned to not speak about something that is not yet final.

The minister said he would be more careful when giving out information in the future.

Speaking about the relaxation of COVID-19 measures to accommodate the November 1 ‘reopening’ of Thailand to international tourists, Mr Phiphat said all areas in the 17 ‘Blue Zone’ provinces that will open up to tourists have completed preparations.

He said only Krabi, Phang Nga and Bangkok will be opened in their entirety, while the remaining Blue Zone provinces will be partially opened.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his belief that the miscommunication would not affect people’s confidence in Thailand, and efforts to ‘reopen’ the country will continue nonetheless.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 30 October 2021 - 12:33:14 

'A lesson has to be learned' ? Hahaha, They never learn, always tumble over their own feet with publishing matters premature for the sake of their press moment. Something what make them feel important, but actually make them ridiculous as in this matter. Now we wait for mr Bocelli (?). Yes/No.

Fascinated | 30 October 2021 - 09:57:32 

Does he need a handkerchief t Io remove the egg from his face?Shirley saying she would be performing was fake news and he should be prosecuted under the current law, 555.  Is 'mis-communication' the new 'misunderstanding'?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

