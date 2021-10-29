BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

BANGKOK: The invitation to bring K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban to the New Year countdown in Phuket has been rejected by her agency, so the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) now plans to host events nationwide to mark the country’s reopening.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 October 2021, 08:19AM

Lisa: Agency rejects invite. Photo: Via Bangkok Post

Lisa: Agency rejects invite. Photo: Via Bangkok Post

In a brief statement yesterday (Oct 28) reacting to news that Lisa had confirmed she would join the countdown, YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency that represents Lisa, said the artist would be unable to attend, reports the Bangkok Post.

The erroneous confirmation had come from a hotel association chief defending the amount of money being spent on the event.

The TAT’s Seoul office received the statement from YG Entertainment, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. He said the TAT respects the decision and hopes to work with Lisa in the future.

EPL predictions

The authority will instead organise events under the concept “Reopen Thailand: Culture and Tourism Festival” in pilot tourism areas or blue zone provinces and other potential provinces to kick off the country’s reopening.

The events will not only feature local artists from various types of music genres, but also help promote the tourism industry for both domestic and international markets.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday expressed disappointment at Lisa’s no-show.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 29 October 2021 - 08:50:39 

Best news reported in many weeks!!! Now that ridiculous amount of 100-200M Baht you wanted to spend on an overrated teenager can be put to good use at last to feed and help all the poor people without work or any semblance of government support. Hopefully this also means we won't have to listen to Italian opera either! Hooray!!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Embattled Facebook parent company changes name to ‘Meta’
Boy shot outside police station during protests dies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold shop robber arrested, Bangkok high-rise painters’ rope cut by resident |:| October 28
Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts
Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation
Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false
Thailand Pass details confirmed
Taiwan leader has ‘faith’ US will defend island
PM to present net-zero goal at COP26
Hotels boss backs Lisa and Bocelli gig
Chalong Underpass daytime closing for pump checks
Phuket marks 75 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid drugs stolen by hospital manager to be sold online, Thai PM presses ASEAN to reopen |:| October 27

 

Phuket community
PM presses Asean to reopen

He can't even sort out Thailand's problems so he has a lot of cheek telling other countries ...(Read More)

Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

Please all Thai people for the good of your country DO NOT let any Shinawatra family ever get involv...(Read More)

Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts

Some addiction. A 10M Baht robbery to pay off your online gambling debts. Take him out of the gene p...(Read More)

Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false

The problem is that information we are given from so-called official sources cannot be trusted eithe...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Best news reported in many weeks!!! Now that ridiculous amount of 100-200M Baht you wanted to spend ...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

The air pollution in northern Thailand is the worst in the world for several months of the year. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

i rarely reply to comments on comments for the obvious reasons. If the wearing of masks and covid re...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Remember the last time a PM went west to address other countries!...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

Good grief- of course the weave of the masks does not filter individual viral particles. It is howev...(Read More)

Taiwan leader has ‘faith’ US will defend island

As an American, it made me shudder to think how the U.S. would actually defend Taiwan if actually in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
PaintFX

 