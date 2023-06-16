British International School, Phuket
Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

BANGKOK: The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has urged the new government to establish the country as a destination for retirees, while calling for the removal of regulatory barriers pertaining to supply development.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 June 2023, 12:07PM

The Tourism Council of Thailand recommends the country be promoted as an ideal destination for foreign retirees by offering health and wellness products which could attract high spending visitors. Photo: Bangkok Post

The TCT and representatives from the Thai Sang Thai Party met on Wednesday (June 14) to exchange their views on tourism development after the party held discussions with tourism associations in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi on Tuesday (June 13), reports the Bangkok Post.

TCT President Chamnan Srisawat said tourism development should be upgraded to a national agenda item, with a committee chaired by the prime minister to engage all related ministries.

He said most of the regulations that require amendments fall under the responsibility of ministries other than the Tourism and Sports Ministry, such as hotel registration, which falls under the Interior Ministry, and natural resources at tourism destinations, which falls under the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

Mr Chamnan said the private sector agrees with the coalition government’s vow to reform outdated laws and regulations, especially in terms of cutting redundant rules that hinder tourism development.

In terms of tourism promotion, TCT suggests reaping the benefits of being an increasingly ageing society by promoting Thailand as a preferred destination for retirees by offering health and wellness products, which could attract high spending visitors.

Former Federation of Thai Industries chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree, who is the economic chief of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said the delay in forming a new government is taking a toll on economic confidence and foreign investment.

As MPs-elect await endorsement from the Election Commission, the coalition government is attempting to pave the way for future work by listening to the opinions of stakeholders in various industries.

In addition to the plan to promote the country to foreign retirees, Mr Supant said the creation of a central booking platform combining tourism products such as hotels, restaurants and attractions is another solution aimed at increasing the benefits for local operators and avoiding the loss of a significant amount of revenue to foreign platforms.

Meanwhile, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai and a party-list MP-elect, said after holding the talks with the private sector in three southern provinces along the Andaman Coast that they had reached an agreement to take part in two working teams that the coalition would set up later to drive two policies.

The first mission is to establish a special Andaman tourism economic zone to accelerate infrastructure and tourism development with the aim of boosting tourism revenue to 1 trillion baht from the three provinces or almost double the current level of income.

She said the board of the committee for this economic zone would include public, private and community representatives to be solely responsible for economic development and investment, while other administration matters would remain under the responsibility of the provincial governor.

The second policy is to suspend around 1,400 laws and regulations that are proving to be impediments to business at present.

Mrs Sudarat said the eight parties in the coalition government agreed that this agenda should be pursued as soon as the government is able to begin its work.

Phuket community
Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Question: What was the last PPHO water/ice checks at all the NINE water/ice producing facilities BEF...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Today, in BP, medical officials still puzzled how/were the norovirus expolsion comes from. Well, res...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Good to have someone like little Timy. He always know what's true and what's not....(Read More)

Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident

Very large speed calming bumps in the road would slow traffic down - preferably evey 20M on every du...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Very nasty symptoms. My wife came down with it last week, took her to Chalong Hospital doubled up wi...(Read More)

Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal

Lucky they breathe air, otherwise it would be well and truly dead from the water pollution in that c...(Read More)

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

Maybe his specific passtime is to lie at the bottom of swimming pools and see how long he can stay t...(Read More)

Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices

Strange. Every local you talk to is always complaining about how expensive food prices have gotten h...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Hahaha, the message was misinterpreted. I kinda doubt that. I would say that the guy telling media w...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

i would not have a problem if ever those yellow taxi in phuket would actually use the meter =...but ...(Read More)

 

