TST forms panel to push Andaman Special Economic Zone

PHUKET: Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan has formed a working team to promote tourism in the Andaman provinces as part of a special economic zone, with the aim of generating B1 trillion in revenue each year.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 June 2023, 07:25AM

Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan speaks during a meeting with representatives of the private sector in Phuket yesterday (June 14). Photo; Thai Sang Thai Party

Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan speaks during a meeting with representatives of the private sector in Phuket yesterday (June 14). Photo; Thai Sang Thai Party

Khunying Sudarat took the TST’s economic team to a meeting in Phuket yesterday (June 14) where they heard suggestions from the private sector about driving development in Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga, reports the Bangkok Post.

The private sector was represented by Bhummikitti Raktaengam, adviser of the Phuket Tourist Association; Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourist Association; Lertsak Ponklin, president of the Phangnga Tourism Association; Wichupan Phukaoluan Srisanya, president of the Krabi Hotel Association; Chinnawat Udomniyom, president of the Phuket Boutique Accommodation Consortium; and 70 members of related associations.

Khunying Sudarat said the TST has been planning to promote an Andaman special economic zone. A bill is being reviewed by various sectors and will be put up for public hearings in Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga, before the proposal is submitted to the new parliament for approval.

The meeting also formed a working team together with the private sector.

Phuket Property

Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi draw huge numbers of domestic and foreign tourists each year, bolstering their economies.

Certain laws must be issued to regulate tourism in the Andaman special economic zone, she said.

The TST has submitted a proposal to parliament to pause the use of 1,400 licences that are associated with Andaman areas and encourage further participation of the private sector in revising the law.

The TST will also encourage state agencies to work together to solve transport problems in the three Andaman provinces.

