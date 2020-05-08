Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Tonnes of rice delivered to sea gypsies in community barter deal

Tonnes of rice delivered to sea gypsies in community barter deal

PHUKET: A total of 3.5 tonnes of rice was handed over five sea gypsy communities in Phuket and a further three tonnes of rice has been dispatched to be delivered by the Royal Thai Navy to sea gypsies on Koh Lipe in Satun province.

COVID-19economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 May 2020, 05:30PM

The rice was handed over at a ceremony yesterday (May 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice was handed over at a ceremony yesterday (May 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice was handed over at a ceremony yesterday (May 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice was handed over at a ceremony yesterday (May 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice was handed over at a ceremony yesterday (May 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice was handed over at a ceremony yesterday (May 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice is from an exchange project by which sea gypsies trade dried fish that they have not been able to sell with hill tribe farmers who grow rice.

A nearly identical project, also organised by the national Chumchonthai Foundation (“Community Foundation”), nine tonnes of rice flown to Phuket by the  Royal Thai Air Force landed on the island on April 20, in exchange for about a tonne of sun-dried fish provided by sea gypsies along the Andaman coast.

The rice handed over yesterday (May 7) was officiated with a ceremony held at Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa presided over by Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command together with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

Present to gratefully receive the rice were representatives of five sea gypsy communities in Phuket: at Baan Laem Tukkae, Baan Rawai, Baan Sapam, Baan Hin Luk Diew and Baan Laem La.

“Phuket Province thanks those involved for making the project a success,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Seara Sports

V/ Adm Cherngchai explained, “The spread of the COVID-19  virus has caused problems for people, especifically sea gypsies.

 

“In this regard, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation [DDPM] and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command is [acting as] a center for donating rice and dried foods from various organisations.”

 

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Dek, are you trying to tell us that all bars, all hotels, all entertainment venues, all restaurants ...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing more curbs

I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stic...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Why this very rich Patong business 'leader' not follow the example of Mr Jens and khun Artti...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

You are right LaLaLa. Many restaurants are overpriced here. Why should tourists come here if food a...(Read More)

Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay

On some pictures they do not wear cloves and cutting vegetables. Sanitary wise not a good idea. And ...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

I recommended a while a go to build a pipeline to deep sea port.Water Tanker ships could anchor ther...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Why not open the beach half days ? People can wear a mask while walking. Walking on beach is more h...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

And are the Phuket ditches and canals already cleaned/cleared for coming rains ? Usually we not see...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

@friend So you can put your concerns directly,I have arranged a meeting for you with the governor to...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Keep them closed until the end of the month humans don’t not know how to respect or look after the...(Read More)

 

