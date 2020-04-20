Kata Rocks
Nine tonnes of rice lands in Phuket in fish-exchange with sea gypsies

PHUKET: Nine tonnes of rice from Yasothorn arrived in Phuket today (Apr 20) on a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) C-130 Hercules under the campaign to exchange rice for dried fish supplied by sea gypsies along the Andaman coast.

COVID-19economicsagriculture
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 April 2020, 07:03PM

The nine tonnes of rice for sea gypsies landed at Phuket International Airport today (Apr 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rice was unloaded at the X-Terminal building at Phuket International Airport this afternoon, with Royal Thai Air Force Civil Affairs Director Air Marshall Trephon Ongphithoon present for the occasion.

Joining AM Trephon were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phang Nga Vice Governor Chotnarin Kertsom and a host of other officers. 

AM Trephon explained that RTAF Chief ACM Eakmanat Wongwat was asked by the Chumchonthai Foundation (“Thai Community Foundation”) to transport local products between areas so that communities can continue to make a living during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Phakaphong said the project was created after the Rawai sea gypsy chief explained to the Chumchonthai Foundation that sea gypsies were still able to go fishing, but did not have any place to sell their fish.

“Sea gypsies in Andaman coast provinces united under the ‘Andaman Sea Gypsy Network’ and produced about a tonne of sun-dried fish in order to exchange for rice.

“The Northeast Farmers Network and Yasothon Association heard about the problems the sea gypsies were having and organised to provide nine tonnes of rice in exchange for dried fish,” he explained.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“This is a good idea to motivate the cultural economy by exchanging local goods between two areas under ‘P2P’, people to people and product to product [sic]. This creative system helps us to survive during this crisis and educates people about living in different areas,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“This could be a role model for other provinces to help them through other times of crisis,” he added.

“I want to thank every officer and organisation for responding so well and facilitating this project.” Governor Phakaphong concluded.

V/Gov Chotnarin said that people in Phang Nga sent 500 kilogrammes of dried fish to exchange for two tonnes of rice from Yasothon, which will be passed on to help people living on Surin island and in Baan Nam Khem. 

“We also sent 3.2 tonnes of pineapple to Ubon Ratchathani and Bangkok,” V/Gov Chotnarin added.

Phuket community
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases as Bang Tao checks steam ahead

They did the same in Germany with nearly the same result. This tells us only that more people obviou...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

Something must be wrong with PEA Normally we have an Electric bill between 14 - 16 K per month. Tod...(Read More)

Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases as Bang Tao checks steam ahead

In Boston USA, of 200 randomly tested people, over 60 had antibodies to Covid-19. Do not get compla...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

@Dicko You spreading fake news ! There is no such thing like free electric in Malaysia.Only discoun...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

Electricity should absolutely be free during the lockdown, everyone is being forced to stay inside d...(Read More)

Thais return home from Malaysia as border reopens

"Undergo the disease screening system".. basically waving an inaccurate thermometer in the...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

nbarcroftr, Yup, the lock down is working. In areas were are no longer Covid-19 cases can sub distri...(Read More)

TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues

Is TAT thinking that life/matters abroad are normal, that there no people lost jobs, not eating thei...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

Use fans in morning, put AC on 28 degrees in afternoon. Don't sleep below a blanket. And if your...(Read More)

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.

Phuket Zoo is not a Zoo. It is a animal prison were animals just have more concrete space than human...(Read More)

 

