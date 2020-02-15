Kata Rocks
Tom Drange, pioneer chef of The Racha, returns as director of food and beverage

The Racha, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of The World, warmly welcomes Tom Drange back onboard its Executive Team.

LifeDining
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 February 2020, 10:00AM

After 16 years away, Tom Drange has returned as Director of Food & Beverage.

Tom served as Executive Chef in the pre-launch of The Racha in 2004. After 16 years away, he’s returned as Director of Food & Beverage.

Says Devan Bhaskaran, General Manager of The Racha, “Tom was a great team player in the early days of The Racha. We were so fortunate then to have on board such a talented chef and go-getter. Then came the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami and it was back to the drawing board for the resort. As The Racha grows from strength to strength, we are excited to have Tom back. His wealth of experience will serve our guests and staff as well.”  

HailingfromNorway,TomDrangecomesfromafamilywherecookingtakesprideofplace.Hissibling, cousin,fourunclesareallchefsandrestaurantowners.

So eager was he to learn the ropes that at the tender age of 13, he took the unusual job as a busboy in his hometown’s only Chinese restaurant. Culinary school soon followed, which lead to stints around the world. At sea, he’s served as Chef de Cuisine at Prego Restaurant onboard Crystal Cruises M/S Crystal Harmony and cooked in Offshore North Sea Oil Rigs.

His profession has taken him far and wide – to stints in three to five-star hotels in the USA, Italy, France, Qatar, Egypt, and Asia. He’s worked with Starwood, Radisson, Hilton, Dusit, Centara Hotel Groups in roles from Chef to Operation Manager. Prior to his current appointment at The Racha, Tom was Executive Chef at Centara Hotels & Resorts, Phuket.

“What attracted me to The Racha 16 years ago, besides the sheer beauty of the island, was the Management’s vision of an eco-luxury island resort, where nature takes pride of place. From the building stages, The Racha went to all lengths and costs to ensure land and sea protection." Tom said.

"Returning after so many years," he added, " it’s heartwarming to see how far the resort has come. Today, The Racha is as much-awarded for service as their commitment to responsible, sustainable luxury tourism.”

In 2018 & 2019, the resort was awarded EarthCheck Silver Certifications for environmental sustainability. In 2018, the resort was certified a Gold Level Green Hotel by the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment.

In 2019, The Racha was crowned ‘Asia Winner of Luxury Island Resort’ by World Luxury Hotel Awards.

Tom Drange’s new role includes working with Department Heads. His number one priority is seeing to the well being and satisfaction of every single guest at The Racha.

La Boucherie

About The Racha www.theracha.com

The Racha is Thailand’s premier eco-luxe island resort and a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World. www.slh.com/hotels/the-racha-hotel

Located on Racha Yai, one of the Andaman Sea’s most beautiful islands, the resort offers 85 ultra-luxurious villa accommodations for guests who wish to ‘get-away-from-it-all’ without taking anything away from the environment. The resort practices the highest standards of eco-responsible tourism and is a recognized leader in the field.

The Racha Environmental Initiatives www.theracha.com/environment

About EarthCheck www.earthcheck.org

Since 1987, EarthCheck has been the world’s leading authority for scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel & tourism.

About The World Luxury Hotel Awards www.luxuryhotelawards.com

Established in 2006, this organization recognizes excellence in the luxury hotel industry. Over 300,000 guests, travellers and industry professionals vote over a four-week period to select the winners. Luxury

hotels have the opportunity to participate in the World Luxury Hotel Awards by entering hotel categories that showcase their unique selling points and destinations.

Sureerat Bunpaluek (Ms) Director of Sales, The Racha dos@theracha.com

